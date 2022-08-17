National Basketball Association Must-watch games for 2022-23 NBA season 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

For those of you missing the NBA, your torment is about to be over.

After a seemingly endless lull, the league is showing signs of life: The schedule was released Wednesday, signaling the end of our drought of seven-footers on national television.

This year's schedule features some interesting changes. There will be less travel than ever in the 82-game, 30-team modern era. Each team will travel an estimated 41,000 miles, about 2,000 miles fewer than last year. There will also be fewer back-to-backs — teams will average 13.3, compared to 13.5 last season.

In an effort to make sure the biggest stars are on the court for the biggest games, teams won't play the day before or the day after nationally televised games on Christmas, Martin Luther King Jr. Day or all 15 games on ABC on Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

Also of note, every team will play the day before the election on Nov. 7 to promote voting. No teams will play on election day on Nov. 8. So, no excuses, NBA fans! Go vote. (Props to the league on this one.)

The league is also introducing something called "Rivals Week" from Jan. 24-28, which will feature 11 nationally televised games of interest, including Boston vs. Miami, Clippers vs. Lakers, Brooklyn vs. Philadelphia, Memphis vs. Golden State, Chicago vs. Charlotte, Dallas vs. Phoenix, Memphis vs. Minnesota, Toronto vs. Golden State, Denver vs. Philadelphia, Knicks vs. Nets and Lakers vs. Celtics.

And every team will play on the final day of the regular season (April 9) to promote competitive fairness. So, heading into the postseason, no team will be more well-rested than another.

There are so many questions heading into next season. Will the Warriors repeat as champions? Will the Lakers resuscitate their lifeless team? What color uniform will Kevin Durant don? Can Joel Embiid stay healthy during the playoffs? What in the world will Zion Williamson look like? Will the Clippers actually be good for once?

While we ponder these hypotheticals, we now at least have a road map to imagine the different scenarios playing out. The intriguing matchups and the drama are finally right around the corner.

Here are some must-watch games heading into the 2022-23 season.

Warriors vs. Lakers, Oct. 18

Why did this game make the list, you may be asking. It's a fair question. The Warriors won it all, while the Lakers were perhaps the biggest flops of all-time. But here's the thing: Any time LeBron James and Steph Curry share a court it's interesting.

Not only are they deeply competitive after meeting in the Finals four seasons in a row from 2015-2018, but they also share a lot of love for each other. In fact, James recently said on HBO's "The Shop" that if he could play with any current player, it would be Curry. Their styles couldn't be more different. But they're two of the best to ever do it and any time we get to see them within the same four corners, it's a treat.

LeBron James, Lakers agree to two-year, $97.1 million extension James' extension includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Nuggets vs. Jazz, Oct. 19

Both of these teams have a lot of question marks for different reasons. For the Nuggets, it'll be interesting to see just how good they'll be now that the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, will finally get to play alongside a healthy supporting cast.

As for the Jazz, they've been good for so long but always seem to self-destruct during the playoffs. The big question around them is whether Donovan Mitchell will even remain on the roster amid all of the trade rumors — and if a trade goes through, whether that could be the jolt the Jazz need to succeed or if it'll be the kiss of death for this stuck-in-the-mud franchise.

Suns vs. Mavericks, Oct. 19

Remember how last season was supposed to be the Suns' year? The Western Conference seemed wide open and the Suns had the best regular season record. Chris Paul was hungry for his first title and his young core was eager enough to do whatever they could to help him get it. Then came the shocker.

In a stunning 33-point loss in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs, the Suns completely unraveled. It was literally hard to watch — and even harder to believe. You can bet your bottom dollar that the Suns are going to come out motivated as all heck for this game.

Pelicans vs. Nets, Oct. 19

Could we finally see Zion?!

Clippers vs. Lakers, Oct. 20

This "rivalry" has been as uninteresting as they come. Here's to hoping that changes this year. For starters, the Lakers have won 17 championships and the Clippers have never made it past the second round of the playoffs. But the Clippers could really be good this season with Kawhi Leonard returning from an ACL injury. Even without Leonard and Paul George (for much of the season), the Clippers still nearly made the playoffs. With them, they could really be something.

Cetlics vs. Heat, Oct. 21

These teams went seven games during the Eastern Conference Finals. Who isn't excited to see them play again! Here's to betting Jimmy Butler is going to give this one his all. Perhaps we'll even get another famous meme of him doubled-over a scorer's table after this one.

No one vs. No one, Nov. 8

Go vote!

Lakers vs. Nets, Nov. 13

Both of these teams were thought to be championship contenders last season — and they both came mortifyingly short of those expectations. The intrigue didn't end there.

There were endless rumors about Kyrie Irving being dealt to the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook. It hasn't happened, of course, but just thinking of these teams facing off gets the mind racing for so many different reasons. Not to mention, will Kevin Durant even be playing for the Nets after he reportedly made a trade request? These teams have so much star-power and so much drama, our favorite combination.

Lakers reportedly unwilling to trade assets for Kyrie Irving The Lakers can trade two future first-round picks.

76ers vs. Nets, Nov. 22

Is it just me or is it still weird seeing James Harden in a 76ers uniform and Ben Simmons in a Nets uniform. That blockbuster trade is still jaw-dropping, especially considering we still haven't really seen how it all played out. Simmons didn't play a single game last season and Harden only played 21 games for the 76ers.

There's still so much charge and emotions between Simmons and his former team, and Harden and his previous squad. When these teams meet, there's bound to be enough fireworks and trash-talk to make parents of young children squirm.

Warriors vs. Cetlics, Dec. 10

This will be a rematch of the NBA FInals. It was a fun series. Celtics fans chanted "Draymond Sucks" during games at TD Garden. A bar in Boston even taunted Steph Curry's wife with a sign that read "Ayesha Curry can't cook." The Warriors, of course, had the last laugh. Here's to betting Warriors fans will be highly animated for this game, making fun of all of the jabs their players got during that series.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers, Dec. 14

The Timberwolves weren't "expected" to beat the Clippers in the play-in tournament — and no one derived more joy from their victory than Patrick Beverley. After that win, he was emotional. He acknowledged that he felt slighted after the Clippers traded him, and went on to call his former team the "weak ass Clippers." When they meet again, it should be fun.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, Dec. 25

Who doesn't like a little drama? Well, this matchup is chalk-full of it. Where do we start? I know! Remember when the Warriors won a championship and Klay Thompson, unprompted, brought up how Jaren Jackson Jr. tweeted "Strength In Numbers" after the Grizzlies beat them in a regular season game in March.

Jackson, of course, was poking fun at the Warriors' old slogan, a seemingly innocuous dig that mostly slid under the radar — except for Thompson. In fact, it bothered him so much that as he celebrated his fourth championship following ACL and Achilles injuries, he used the grandest stage in sports to call Jackson a "freakin' bum." Let's go!

Is Warriors-Grizzlies turning into the NBA's best rivalry? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate whether the Grizzlies and Warriors are the NBA's best rivalry.

Bucks vs. Celtics, Dec. 25

The Celtics took down the defending champions in seven games during the second round of the playoffs. But one can't help but wonder if things would've played out differently if Khris Middleton were healthy. Perhaps the answer to that question will seem a bit more obvious after this game. This much is for sure: Giannis Antetokounmpo was spectacular, but the Bucks desperately needed their No. 2.

Spurs vs. Hawks, March 19

Dejounte Murray's grand exit from the Spurs was about as undramatic as a trade could be. It was mutually beneficial, done out of love. How boring!

That being said, this meeting will be fascinating because of the deep well of mutual respect between Murray and the Spurs. While other NBA teams were skeptical of his checkered background, the Spurs believed in his character and didn't hesitate to draft him. They helped him develop into an All-Star. They gave him the road map to success.

Then, as Murray explained during his introductory presser with the Hawks, the Spurs agreed to trade him because they're in a rebuild and "want to see me on a bigger stage." For Murray and Gregg Popovich, it's all love. I can't wait to see the hug they share and the emotions on their faces.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter at @melissarohlin .

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.