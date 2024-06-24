National Basketball Association Minnesota Timberwolves, Chris Finch reportedly agree to four-year extension Published Jun. 24, 2024 7:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fresh off a trip to the Western Conference finals, head coach Chris Finch and the Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly agreed on a four-year contract extension, according to ESPN.

Finch has led the Timberwolves to three straight postseason appearances and has posted a 160-127 record since taking over as Minnesota's head coach in February 2021. That includes a 56-26 record this past season, which included a series win over the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals, before falling to the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

Finch spent the majority of the 2024 postseason coaching from the bench after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon when Timberwolves guard Mike Conley collided with him during Game 4 of the opening round. With Finch coaching from the bench, Minnesota assistant Micah Nori stood on the sidelines for the remainder of the postseason.

The new four-year extension will take Finch through the 2027-28 NBA season.

