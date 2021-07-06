National Basketball Association
What life was like the last time the Bucks and Suns were in the NBA Finals What life was like the last time the Bucks and Suns were in the NBA Finals
National Basketball Association

What life was like the last time the Bucks and Suns were in the NBA Finals

30 mins ago

For both of the teams in the NBA Finals, making it to the ultimate destination has been a long time coming.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have waited a combined 75 years to play in the NBA Finals.

Milwaukee's 47-year wait outpaces Phoenix's 28 years by a wide margin, but it's safe to say that a considerable number of fans from each franchise have waited a lifetime ⁠— literally ⁠— to see their team in the Finals.

Heck, Devin Booker was more than three years from being born when his Suns were last in the Finals. And Giannis Antetokounmpo? Try more than 20 years between his birth and the Bucks' last appearance in the Finals.

What's more, there's only one championship between the two teams, with Milwaukee having won a title in 1971.

All told, it has been an extensive wait, but one of these two fan bases will finally be rewarded with a highly anticipated championship.

But what was life like when these two teams were previously in the Finals?

Here's a look at which teams the Bucks and Suns squared off against, what happened and what the world looked like in 1974 and 1993. 

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 

Starters in the 1973-74 season: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob Dandridge, Oscar Robertson, Mickey Davis, Cornell Warner

Outcome: The Bucks and Boston Celtics battled all the way to a Game 7, alternating wins and losses after the Celtics took Game 1. Abdul-Jabbar put up a whopping 32.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the series. However, the mighty Celtics had two players ⁠— John Havlicek and Dave Cowens ⁠— average more than 22 points apiece throughout the Finals, which lifted them past Milwaukee. In Game 7, Cowens dominated with 28 points and 14 rebounds, both of which were game highs. After the Bucks missed the playoffs the following season, Abdul-Jabbar requested a trade and wound up with the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he continued to flourish.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bucks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

PHOENIX SUNS

Starters in the 1992-93 season: Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle, Mark West, Richard Dumas

Outcome: The Suns finally made it over the hump in the Western Conference in the 1992-93 season, but they ran into a little buzzsaw known as Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the Finals. Despite averages of 27.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists from Barkley, Phoenix lost in six games. That's because Jordan averaged a blistering 41.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. That's not a typo: 41 points for MJ. Plus, that famous dagger from John Paxson toward the end of Game 6 was the nail in the coffin for Phoenix's most recent crack at a championship.

For more up-to-date news on all things Suns, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA 6-Pack: NBA Finals Edition
National Basketball Association

NBA 6-Pack: NBA Finals Edition

NBA 6-Pack: NBA Finals Edition
Chris Broussard is here with his keys to the NBA Finals and his prediction as to who walks away with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
18 mins ago
A New Level
National Basketball Association

A New Level

A New Level
Winning the NBA Finals would be huge for both Giannis and Chris Paul, but which star's legacy would get the bigger boost?
1 hour ago
Forever Connected
National Basketball Association

Forever Connected

Forever Connected
Giannis and Khris Middleton arrived in Milwaukee to little fanfare in 2013. They now have the Bucks on the brink, Yaron Weitzman writes.
4 hours ago
Trophy Chase
National Basketball Association

Trophy Chase

Trophy Chase
This NBA Finals will be a treat for the hoops world, a matchup of underdogs scrapping to make history, writes Melissa Rohlin.
16 hours ago
How To Bet The NBA Finals
National Basketball Association

How To Bet The NBA Finals

How To Bet The NBA Finals
The Suns have a big edge against the Bucks in the NBA Finals, and Jason McIntyre has advice on how to bet the series.
19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes