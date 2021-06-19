National Basketball Association
NBA world reacts to Bucks' Game 7 overtime victory over Nets NBA world reacts to Bucks' Game 7 overtime victory over Nets
NBA world reacts to Bucks' Game 7 overtime victory over Nets

It was a Game 7 for the ages on Saturday in Brooklyn.

Despite an electric Barclays Center and a 48-point performance from superstar Kevin Durant, the Milwaukee Bucks battled through overtime for a 115-111 victory and a ticket to the Eastern Conference finals.

It was the first win in the series by the road team, and it was the first road Game 7 win in Bucks franchise history. The team was 0-7 in Game 7s on the road entering Saturday.

After falling down 0-2 in the series, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks earned their playoff stripes, refusing to go down without a fight and winning Games 6 and 7 while facing elimination.

Here's how the NBA world reacted to the instant classic between the Nets and Bucks.

Durant, who set a record for points in a Game 7, got a lot of the attention — and for good reason.

NBA players and fans alike appreciated the show put on by the two star-studded squads.

There was no shortage of praise for the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led Milwaukee with 40 points.

And veteran point guard Jrue Holiday will make his first conference finals appearance in his 12th season, which drew an outpouring of support.

Now the NBA world waits to see what excitement is in store in the next round.

