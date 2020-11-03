National Basketball Association Michael Eric Dyson joins Club Shay Shay 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On this week's episode of Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe welcomed in academic, author and pastor Michael Eric Dyson.

If you know Shannon, you also know LeBron James is going to come up in the conversation, which is well-deserved, as The King is fresh off his fourth championship.

But LeBron's reach extends far beyond basketball, as he doesn't shy away from engaging in political conversations, most recently through his program More Than a Vote, which seeks to combat voter suppression and increase voter turnout.

And because of James' outspoken leadership, Dyson believes that elevates him in the ongoing debate as the GOAT above Michael Jordan.

"We need him. When the greatest athlete on the globe identifies that black people are scared ... do you know what that does?"

Then, the GOAT discussion expanded from sports to music, and Dyson discussed his relationship with Jay Z, citing Jay Z's talent, intelligence and own commitment to social justice.

“He’s a humble and self-possessed brotha ... He’s like LeBron, 50 years old, and he’s still out there doin’ it.”

The importance of black athletes and entertainers speaking up was emphasized when Dyson moved on to discuss how Colin Kaepernick will be remembered and respected.

“He's already been validated. He's already been seriously seen as doing the right thing ... Remarkable, historic, legendary, and rightfully so because he gave up his career to do what he’s got to do.”

As an academic and professor, Dyson talked about Historically Black Colleges and Universities and their importance, which, of course, Shannon wholeheartedly agreed with, considering he is a graduate of an HBCU –Savannah State University.

“Those Black schools serve a critical role ... they are extremely important in valuing black life, supporting Black knowledge, and giving students a sense that their struggles are worthy of support."

And that support is vital to the current Black population, as Shannon and Dyson explored how we as a nation arrived in a time marked by racial and social inequality.

"From the early 1700s, police have been trying to arrest black mobility and to stop black freedom," Dyson said. "We’ve been here from day 1 of 1700 and to what’s going on now in 2020."

Dyson said that history has led to many Black men and women not getting the same opportunities to succeed in our society.

“There are a lot of Barack Obamas … There are many other black people who are capable of doing great things, but they don’t get the opportunity.”

Check out the entire seventh episode of Club Shay Shay with Michael Eric Dyson:

