Mavericks don’t have timeline yet for Kyrie Irving’s return from back injury

Dallas guard Kyrie Irving is expected to miss one to two weeks with a bulging disc in his back, and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said a timeline for his return was not immediately known.

Kidd, speaking before the Mavericks take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, didn't shed much light on the injury or when Irving could return.

"He's out, so there's nothing I can speculate or comment (on)," Kidd said. "It's been reported he's out a week or two."

When asked a timeline for Irving's recovery, Kidd said: "Give me 48 hours to get that answer."

Irving is the Mavericks' second-leading scorer at 24.3 points per game, shooting close to 50% from the field, including 44.1% from 3-point range.

Irving's injury is yet another blow to the Dallas attack.

Leading scorer Luka Doncic, who is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists, is also out Monday, missing his sixth game due to a left calf strain.

With Irving and Doncic out, the Dallas offense is missing 52.4 points per game.

"It's important for everyone in uniform," Kidd said of making up the scoring shortage. "Being short-handed, it's the next-man-up mentality. ... We can't replace Luka or Ky, so it's going to take a team effort."

Dallas is 20-15 and enters Monday's game in third place in the Southwest Division, three games behind first-place Houston.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

