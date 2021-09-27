National Basketball Association Mark Jackson joins 'Club Shay Shay,' says he wants to return to coaching 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There is no shortage of star power on this week's "Club Shay Shay."

This time, Mark Jackson stopped by The Club to chat with Shannon Sharpe, and the former NBA All-Star point guard and Golden State Warriors head coach expressed puzzlement as to why he isn't employed as a coach.

Jackson is a knowledgeable basketball mind who has unique NBA experience as both a player and a coach across different eras.

Throughout his 17-year career, Jackson played point guard for seven different teams, including seven seasons with the New York Knicks and six with the Indiana Pacers. He ranks fourth on the all-time assists list (10,334) and 13th on the NBA all-time games list (1,296).

After retiring in 2004, Jackson began a career as a broadcast commentator alongside his former coach Jeff Van Gundy.

In 2011, Jackson returned to the court as the head coach of the Warriors, where he stayed for three seasons before being fired in 2014 – despite leading Golden State to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in more than 20 years.

Jackson then returned to broadcasting as a game analyst in 2014 and hasn't coached since. But he isn't calling it quits.

"Why isn’t Mark Jackson – the guy that laid the foundation for the Golden State Warriors – why doesn’t he get a call when these head coaching vacancies open up?" Sharpe asked.

"I don’t know. That’s the full answer. I don't know," Jackson said. "But I will say is, I look forward to the day when I’m coaching again."

"It will happen. I truly believe that with everything in me. The opportunity hasn’t presented itself. I stand on what we were able to do in Golden State. Not me, what we were able to do. … I’m proud of that."

The two touched on all aspects of the NBA, past and present, comparing eras, discussing their favorite players and tackling the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia.

When asked how he'd handle things if he were the coach of the 76ers, Jackson spoke candidly about the steps he feels are needed to repair what's going on in Philly.

"In that situation, I think the thing to do is to be quite honest and to understand that individually and collectively we came up short, and we gotta find a way moving forward to answer and respond to the things that we fell short in doing," Jackson said.

"Be honest, accept the challenge and embrace it and look forward to what lies ahead."

Later in the show, Jackson revealed to Sharpe who he considers the five best players currently in the NBA and why.

"Off the top of my head, in no order: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Steph Curry … I'm gonna say, James Harden," Jackson said.

"Look at the numbers this guy consistently puts up and has put up. And people say ‘Well, he hasn’t won.' Well, what was he supposed to win? … [Harden] is a guy we also take for granted," he added.

"He's an incredible basketball player that doesn't get enough credit and should be a multiple-time MVP award winner."

Jackson also had plenty of legendary stories about other NBA greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant to share, as well as insights from his time coaching Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State.

Check out the full episode below:

