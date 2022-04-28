National Basketball Association
Luka Dončić, Mavericks beat Jazz to advance to second round Luka Dončić, Mavericks beat Jazz to advance to second round
National Basketball Association

Luka Dončić, Mavericks beat Jazz to advance to second round

39 mins ago

Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points Thursday night, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 98-96 in Game 6 to wrap up the first-round series.

This is the first opening-round win for the Mavericks since winning the 2011 NBA championship.

After Brunson hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Mike Conley was called for traveling with five seconds remaining, and Brunson made one of two free throws with 4.3 seconds to play.

The Jazz got an open look for Bojan Bogdanović on the left wing, but he came up short.

Dončić also had nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals. Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18.

Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Utah, while Bogdanović finished with 19 points.

Finney-Smith’s 3-pointer gave the Mavericks their largest lead at 88-80 before the Jazz scored eight straight — many coming off hustle plays as Utah played with desperation — culminating with a Mitchell-to-Rudy Gobert dunk.

The Mavericks found their range in the third quarter as the Jazz tried multiple defenses but somehow seemed to consistently leave someone alone behind the arc. Dončić had 10 points and Dallas made 8 of 12 from 3-point range to outscore Utah 36-19 in the third quarter.

The Mavericks and Suns will open the second round Monday night in Phoenix.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Chris Paul's historic night leads Suns to series win over Pelicans
National Basketball Association

Chris Paul's historic night leads Suns to series win over Pelicans

3 hours ago
76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6, Embiid scores 33
National Basketball Association

76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6, Embiid scores 33

3 hours ago
NBA injuries: Booker expected to play Game 6 vs. Pelicans
National Basketball Association

NBA injuries: Booker expected to play Game 6 vs. Pelicans

7 hours ago
James Harden, Chris Paul among stars 'Under Duress'
National Basketball Association

James Harden, Chris Paul among stars 'Under Duress'

9 hours ago
Should Giannis feel disrespected that Bucks are underdogs?
National Basketball Association

Should Giannis feel disrespected that Bucks are underdogs?

10 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes