Luka Dončić, Mavericks beat Jazz to advance to second round

Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points Thursday night, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 98-96 in Game 6 to wrap up the first-round series.

This is the first opening-round win for the Mavericks since winning the 2011 NBA championship.

After Brunson hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Mike Conley was called for traveling with five seconds remaining, and Brunson made one of two free throws with 4.3 seconds to play.

The Jazz got an open look for Bojan Bogdanović on the left wing, but he came up short.

Dončić also had nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals. Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18.

Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Utah, while Bogdanović finished with 19 points.

Finney-Smith’s 3-pointer gave the Mavericks their largest lead at 88-80 before the Jazz scored eight straight — many coming off hustle plays as Utah played with desperation — culminating with a Mitchell-to-Rudy Gobert dunk.

The Mavericks found their range in the third quarter as the Jazz tried multiple defenses but somehow seemed to consistently leave someone alone behind the arc. Dončić had 10 points and Dallas made 8 of 12 from 3-point range to outscore Utah 36-19 in the third quarter.

The Mavericks and Suns will open the second round Monday night in Phoenix.

Reporting by Associated Press.

