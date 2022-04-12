Los Angeles Lakers Who will Lakers tab as next head coach? 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the Los Angeles Lakers moving off their head coach, they are currently in the market for a new one.

The franchise has already been linked to a handful of potential candidates, and Skip Bayless did his best to handicap the Lakers' search on Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed."

After parting ways with Frank Vogel, the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching search can officially begin.

Here is how he views each candidate.

Mark Jackson

NBA head coaching record: 121-109

Jackson coached three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, increasing the team's win total from 23 in his first season to 51 in his final season. In his final two seasons with the franchise, the Warriors advanced to the postseason each year.

Bayless' thoughts: "He has not coached since 2014. That's eight years out of the business of coaching and into the business of broadcasting. Why did he get fired ultimately in Golden State? It was because he could not get along with management. What is the worst management maze right now, currently in professional sports? It belongs to the Lakers. There are layers of dysfunction around Jeanie, and Linda and Kurt Rambis, and then Phil [Jackson] hovering over the organization. I think Mark, he'd last about an hour with that."

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz head coach

NBA head coaching record: 372-264

Snyder has been the head coach of the Utah Jazz for the past eight seasons and has made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons. Though Snyder has yet to get the Jazz to the Western Conference finals, they have won at least 50 games in three of the past six seasons.

Bayless' thoughts: "Why exactly would he come to Los Angeles? I just don't see it."

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers head coach

NBA head coaching record: 1,043-735

Rivers is ninth all-time in wins for a head coach in NBA history, and is the longest-tenured head coach currently behind Gregg Popovich. Rivers led the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008, while also guiding them to another appearance in 2010. His teams have made the postseason in 14 of his last 15 seasons as a head coach with the Celtics, LA Clippers and now Philadelphia 76ers.

Bayless' thoughts: "He's got a job, and he's done a very good job this year. There is speculation that if they flamed out early, would he get fired? Maybe."

David Fizdale, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach

NBA head coaching record: 71-134

Fizdale only has four seasons of head coaching experience, with three of them having ended in disappointment with the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks. He led the Grizzlies to the postseason in 2017 with a 43-39 record, but managed just 28 more wins over the next three years as a head coach.

Bayless' thoughts: "I'm a fan of David Fizdale. I know he fizzled out finally in Memphis, and then he went to the Knicks, and I thought he could be really good with the Knicks, but nobody can be good with the Knicks. To me, since he coached LeBron [James] in Miami, I'm giving Fiz a shot. Just elevate him. There's a new voice that LeBron respects, and I think loves."

