Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers employing Phil Jackson in head coaching search Lakers employing Phil Jackson in head coaching search
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers employing Phil Jackson in head coaching search

20 mins ago

Seven individuals have held the Lakers' head coaching position since Phil Jackson departed after the 2010-2011 season.

And save for their bubble championship in 2020, the team has existed in mediocrity for the majority of the post-Jackson era.

The squad has made the postseason just three times since Jackson left, and despite being tabbed with championship expectations heading into this season, L.A. missed the playoffs in a shocking collapse that resulted in Frank Vogel's firing.

The majority of the Laker roster remains intact from the prior season, with the headlining trifecta of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all expected back. 

But the order of business most paramount at this present moment? Hiring a new coach to man the sidelines.

And according to several sources, L.A. is employing its winningest coach to assist with the ongoing search.

Is Jackson the right man for the job of helping fill the job?

In Nick Wright's opinion, Jackson has no business being a part of the efforts considering he's years removed from being influential in the NBA.

"The last time Phil Jackson was a relevant NBA person, high definition television did not exist," he said Wednesday on "First Things First."

"Jeanie Buss is not running the local family hardware store. She's running the Lakers. It's so infuriating."

Phil Jackson enlisted in Lakers search for head coach

Phil Jackson enlisted in Lakers search for head coach
Nick Wright isn't on board for the idea of Phil Jackson being significantly involved in the Los Angeles Lakers' search for a head coach.

Chris Broussard didn't place Jackson high on his list of viable helpers either.

"No, Phil Jackson should not be involved," Broussard said.

"He's obviously a tremendous coach. Unless he's about to sit on that bench and give some direction, and make some amends with LeBron, then I don't want to hear from Phil Jackson. We've seen him in this position before with the New York Knicks as president of the team. And it was an abject disaster."

Skip Bayless expressed a similar confusion, pointing to previous discord between James and Jackson.

"There is still no love lost [between Jackson and LeBron James]," Bayless said on "Undisputed."

"It felt like James was driving the bus behind the Russell Westbrook debacle. It feels like Jeanie is angry about that to the point that she has brought her former lover back into the fold. Phil was at games in luxury boxes. I think they were sending a message to LeBron on down that Phil’s back in the mix here."

Jackson infamously referred to James' business partners and friends as his "posse" back in 2016.

Should LeBron have input in Lakers coaching search with Phil Jackson involved?

Should LeBron have input in Lakers coaching search with Phil Jackson involved?
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a new coach, and according to a new Woj report, former coach Phil Jackson will be significantly involved in the process.

James and Jackson have not made amends to their past dissents, at least not in the public eye. 

But maybe, if Jackson can help right the Laker ship, bygones can soon turn into bygones. 

