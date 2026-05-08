2025-26 NBA Playoff Odds: Back Thunder to Sweep Lakers

The NBA Playoffs are heating up, and with a full weekend of action ahead, let’s take a look at the upcoming games and ongoing series to find some best bets.

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Paul George Over 16.5 points in Game 3

The Sixers star scored 17 points in Game 1 of this series, followed by 19 points in Game 2. With Knicks ace defender OG Anunoby unlikely to play with a hamstring injury (or at least play hobbled), George will now have a lesser defender on him, regardless of which Knick gets the assignment to guard George. At home, with an easier assignment, I like George to once again score 17 points or more here at home in a must-win Game 3.

Joel Embiid Under 26.5 points in Game 3

Hours before Game 2, it was announced that the Sixers big man would miss the game with a hip injury. Embiid was banged up in the team’s Game 7 win against the Celtics last Saturday night, after colliding with teammate Tyrese Maxey. In Game 1 of this series, a hampered Embiid played just 25 minutes, scoring only 14 points. Embiid is questionable for Game 3, but if he gives it a go, there is no assurance he will be 100 percent. Expecting a gimpy Embiid to put up nearly 30 points is asking a lot, considering his health concerns.

Anthony Edwards Under 22.5 points in Game 3

Another superstar dealing with an injury, Edwards has logged just 24 and 25 minutes, respectively, in the first two games of this series, only scoring a combined 30 points. These games in this series are every other day, meaning only one day off between matchups. So it makes it hard for Edwards, who's recovering from a bone bruise on his left knee, to rest and get back to being 100 percent. The Spurs have made it a priority to trap Edwards, get the ball out of his hands and force one of his teammates to do the scoring. I’ll go Under on the compromised Edwards.

OKC Thunder (-135) to sweep Lakers

The defending champs lead the series 2-0, as they are still undefeated in the playoffs so far. The good news for the Lakers is that they have played fairly well in this series, and each of the first two games were relatively competitive. The bad news is that both ultimately resulted in 18-point Thunder wins. Now the series shifts to Los Angeles, but OKC is still 8.5-point road favorites for Game 3. And if it wins, it will most likely be double-digit favorites going for the sweep in Game 4. With no sign of superstar Luka Dončić returning for the Lakers, this series looks like it’s going to be a very quick one.