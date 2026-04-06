2025-26 NBA Odds: Thunder, Celtics Favored to Meet in Finals

The most likely NBA Finals matchup this season? Well, it involves the last two NBA Finals winners.

Let's check out the odds for which squads will advance to the NBA Finals as of April 6 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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NBA Eastern Conference winner

Celtics: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Cavaliers: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Knicks: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Pistons: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

76ers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Hawks: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Hornets: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Raptors: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Magic: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Heat: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

NBA Western Conference winner

Thunder: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Spurs: +320 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Nuggets: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Wolves: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Rockets: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Clippers: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Lakers: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Suns: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Warriors: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Blazers: +200000 (bet $10 to win $20,010 total)

NBA Finals exact result

Thunder to beat Celtics: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Thunder to beat Cavaliers: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Thunder to beat Knicks: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Thunder to beat Pistons: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Celtics to beat Thunder: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Spurs to beat Celtics: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Nuggets to beat Celtics: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Celtics to beat Spurs: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

Finals Favorites: The Thunder won it all last season, and the season before that, the Celtics reached the top of the mountain. Now, the two squads are favored to meet in a seven-game series with the title on the line, meaning one of the two franchises could be approaching dynasty territory should the odds ring true. It took OKC seven games to defeat Indiana at the end of last season, while Boston knocked off Dallas in five the season prior. Actually, fans were supposed to see an OKC-Boston Finals last year, but Celtics star Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the conference semifinals. Would Boston have beaten the Knicks in that series, then moved on to beat the Pacers? We'll never know, but the Celtics did win 61 games during last year's regular season. This season, Tatum has returned, and the Cs are 12-2 with him in the lineup.

The Challengers: The four most likely Finals outcomes have the Thunder beating the Eastern team in the championship series, and the fifth most likely outcome has the Celtics beating OKC. In short, the Thunder are heavily favored to make the Finals and win it. But if they don't, the Spurs are next in the mix from the West. Keep in mind, San Antonio and OKC faced off five times this season, and the Spurs won four of those matchups, including the first three. In terms of the East, after Boston, things are up in the air, with the Cavs, Knicks and Pistons all in the mix. Despite being the best team in the East for the majority of the season, Detroit only appears once in the top 13 spots on the exact NBA Finals results board.