UPDATE: Life in the Bubble

NBA players and team personnel this past week began to arrive at the NBA bubble on the campus of Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. However, one NBA superstar, Russell Westbrook, has yet to arrive and won't arrive in the near future.

Westbrook and fellow Houston Rockets superstar James Harden did not travel to Orlando with the rest of the team, generating speculation as to why.

While we know Westbrook's reasoning, we are still unaware as to why Harden has not arrived in Orlando.

When it comes to the players that are currently in the bubble, they've so far provided an an endless supply of content for fans to feast on.

Take Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid for instance, known for his easy going personality. He arrived in Orlando wearing not only a mask and gloves, but a full hazmat suit.

If there is one person who will certainly be taking social distancing seriously during his time in the bubble, apparently, it's Embiid.

Embiid didn't stop there. He also has some concerns about weight loss.

Unlike Embiid, Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. didn't wait until landing in Orlando to start sharing. He took to Instagram to have a photoshoot of his own in the airplane bathroom, much to the chagrin of teammates Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

While there have been a few complaints about the living conditions and rules inside the bubble, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley appears to be more than comfortable in the hotel environment.

"The bubble is what you make it, man... I got the sage going on here, a nice little view here, electronic system here, and I got them white tees. Y'all get at me."

Houston Rockets forward DeMarre Carroll seems to share Beverly's sentiments, not understanding the complaints about the living conditions inside the bubble, specifically when it comes to the food.

It was just Tuesday that the internet went crazy after Troy Daniels shared this picture of his dinner from the first night in Orlando.

Carroll, for one, was not onboard.

"Man they on Instagram capping man talking about the food. That's solid cooking where I come from, man. You got the chicken, you got the salad, you got the green beans. Come on, man... Where I'm from, this good cooking right here."

But if there's one player who was has stood out so far in Orlando, it's newly-signed Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith.

Smith was "impressed" by the food options on the menu in Orlando, reading them off to his followers on Instagram live (This video contains profanity).

Once the food arrived, Smith and his Laker teammates shared a quick interaction in the hotel hallway (This video contains profanity).

Throughout the weekend and coming into this week, the intriguing moments have continued to roll in from the bubble, including Portland Trail Blazers big man Meyers Leonard turning beer-drinking into a sport.

This has become a thing, apparently.

Speaking of multi-sport athletes, here's Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic with the soccer skills.

How about some cornhole with one NBA veteran superstar and a few young studs?

And going back to Leonard, he's taken virtual sports to a new level.

Here's to hoping that the players continue to keep the public up to date and provide even more insight as the season continues.

