NBA players have begun to give fans a glimpse of life inside the bubble

Players from the 22 NBA teams set to finish the 2019-20 regular season began to converge on the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, in advance of the July 30 restart date.

Six teams arrived today for the NBA Restart in Orlando! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/8ULcaaPRyI — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2020

Since the NBA bubble was finalized, much of the discussion has revolved around how it will shape up from the inside.

In addition to the details that have already been revealed, this week, we got a sneak peek at the court structure inside the bubble via the league itself.

Ready for practice! The NBA Restart begins July 30th with daily & nightly games on ESPN, TNT, ABC, NBA TV & NBA League Pass! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/LnVUnRw4M3 — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2020

We also received a firsthand account of bubble life from ESPN reporter Malika Andrews, who joined Robin Roberts on Good Morning America Wednesday after spending the past week in the bubble.

“Players started arriving yesterday and will continue to trickle in today and tomorrow … and for the first 48 hours that players are actually in this bubble, they’re going to be subject to quarantine with food being brought to their door. But once that 48 hours is up and they’ve registered two negative tests, they’re going to be able to roam around campus and of course, play basketball. They’re also going to be able to golf, they’re going to be able to swim, there are player lounges that are set up for them.”

.@ESPN reporter @malika_andrews gives us a look at what life will be like once players are inside the NBA bubble along with the league’s health and safety protocols. https://t.co/pJPWqT0dL9 pic.twitter.com/lbm4eJAPgR — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 8, 2020

With the players beginning to arrive this week, Andrews isn’t the only one dishing on what it’s like inside the bubble.

On Tuesday, guys already began share their bubble experiences on social media, beginning with Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels, who set the internet ablaze when he shared a photo of his dinner on his Instagram story.

Troy Daniels' dinner from night one inside the Orlando bubble. (via @troydaniels) pic.twitter.com/AbuOGNm2ba — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2020

Apparently, included in the meal was supposed to be chicken, fish or pasta, which fans struggled to find on Daniels’ plate.

Regardless of the protein options that were available, one former NBA star is not convinced that the league’s brightest superstar will have anything to do with such a spread.

No way Bron eating this LOL https://t.co/mGWgPBbS6S — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 8, 2020

Brooklyn Nets guard Chris Chiozza shared a photo of his dinner on his Instagram story as well, and it looked to have the aforementioned chicken and pasta options.

Chris Chiozza shows off the main course for dinner inside the NBA bubble. (via @Chiozza11) pic.twitter.com/8bKDUhKUIa — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) July 8, 2020

But fear not for your favorite players. The pre-wrapped nature of their meals will only last for the first two days, while players quarantine as a safety precaution upon entering the bubble.

Food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed. Player meals won't look like airline trays after the first 48 hours … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020

We also learned a few weeks back that teams would be assigned to separate hotels at the resort based on their current playoff seeding.

Sources: NBA teams Disney hotels based on seeding: -Grand Destino: Bucks, Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz, Heat

-Grand Floridian: Thunder, 76ers, Rockets, Pacers, Mavericks, Nets, Grizzlies, Magic

-Yacht Club: Blazers, Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Wizards — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

With that, Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier gave fans a glimpse of the accommodations at the Grand Floridian.

Early look at one of the hotel rooms in Orlando 👀 (via @EvanFourmizz) pic.twitter.com/rANcCyefKB — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) July 8, 2020

We hope to see more visions from inside the bubble as the players continue to arrive this week.

In fact, we’re counting on it.