LeBron James' 1,297-Game Double-Digit Scoring Streak Ends vs. Raptors
LeBron James’ streak of 1,297 consecutive double-digit regular-season scoring efforts ended Thursday night, when the NBA’s career points leader was held to eight points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors.
James could have tried to win the game — and extend the streak — on the final possession, but he instead passed the ball to Rui Hachimura in the left corner.
Hachimura’s 3-pointer dropped as time expired, and James — who has said countless times over his 23-year career that he always tries to make the right and smartest play — threw his hands in the air in celebration.
"Bron told me right before this, ‘I got you. It’s going to come to you,’" Hachimura said in an on-court televised interview.
With that, the streak ended. The win was all that evidently mattered.
"LeBron is acutely aware of how many points he has at that point," Lakers coach JJ Redick said. "He did it like he's done so many times."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
