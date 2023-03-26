National Basketball Association LeBron James upgraded to questionable, will test foot ahead of Lakers-Bulls game Updated Mar. 26, 2023 2:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

LeBron James' status has been upgraded to questionable ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' Sunday afternoon matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

He's expected to test his right foot in pregame warmups and decide whether to play based on how it holds up.

James injured the foot during L.A.'s win over Dallas on Feb. 26, collapsing to the ground after landing awkwardly on it during a drive. He was overheard telling teammates that he'd heard "a pop" in his foot immediately after the play.

James missed 13 games over the month-long span, while the Lakers went 8-5 during his absence. The team currently sits eighth in the Western Conference at 37-37 but is tied with Minnesota and New Orleans, and just a game ahead of 11th-place Dallas. With each game carrying the utmost importance, James' potential return would come at a crucial time.

The Lakers have eight games remaining on their schedule before the play-in tournament begins.

