LeBron James, Stephen Curry highlight Chris Broussard's NBA All-Star starters

37 mins ago

As the calendar draws closer to February, that means the NBA's All-Star Game starters are closer to being announced.

Before the rosters are officially revealed, though, Chris Broussard is taking a crack at picking the starters for this season's contest, casting his own ballot on "First Things First."

We're more than halfway through the NBA season, and Chris Broussard reveals the players he's added to his All-Star ballot. Watch to see who he has in the East and West.

The actual starters will be revealed on Jan. 27, and the All-Star Game — the 71st in NBA history — will take place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

Check out Broussard's selections below:

Eastern Conference

Backcourt

DeMar DeRozan, SG, Chicago Bulls
Stats: 25.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "He's the main reason for the Chicago Bulls' resurgence. Playing terrifically, having a great season."

James Harden, PG, Brooklyn Nets
Stats: 22.6 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 10.0 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "Harden, he's down, isn't he? Yeah, he's down from his lofty, historically great superstar perch. But if you judge him against other All-Stars, he's actually having a nice year."

Frontcourt

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks
Stats: 28.6 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.1 APG

Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets
Stats: 29.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 5.8 APG

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
Stats: 28 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 4.2 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "This was easy, Giannis Antetokounmpo, obvious. Kevin Durant, I know he got hurt, obvious. And Joel Embiid, just phenomenal jump shooter and big man."

Western Conference

Backcourt

Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors
Stats: 26.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 6.0 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "People are like 'well, Steph's not shooting well now.' Yeah, but he is still averaging 26 points for the second-best team in the league, record-wise."

Ja Morant, PG, Memphis Grizzlies
Stats: "No brainer, the most exciting and electrifying player. This dude is special, and they're winning."

Frontcourt

LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers
Stats: 28.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 6.4 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "LeBron is just unbelievable. He became the first player in NBA history to get 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists in his career. Congratulations, LeBron."

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
Stats: 25.9 PPG, 13.9 RPG, 7.4 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "You can't deny him at all. Last night, he went for 49 [points]."

Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz
Stats: 15.9 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 1.1 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "Let me reward Rudy Gobert — 16 points a game, leads the league in rebounds, second in blocks at 2.5. Rudy Gobert leads the league in screen assists."

