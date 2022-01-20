National Basketball Association LeBron James, Stephen Curry highlight Chris Broussard's NBA All-Star starters 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the calendar draws closer to February, that means the NBA's All-Star Game starters are closer to being announced.

Before the rosters are officially revealed, though, Chris Broussard is taking a crack at picking the starters for this season's contest, casting his own ballot on "First Things First."

The actual starters will be revealed on Jan. 27, and the All-Star Game — the 71st in NBA history — will take place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

Check out Broussard's selections below:

Eastern Conference

Backcourt

DeMar DeRozan, SG, Chicago Bulls

Stats: 25.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "He's the main reason for the Chicago Bulls' resurgence. Playing terrifically, having a great season."

James Harden, PG, Brooklyn Nets

Stats: 22.6 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 10.0 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "Harden, he's down, isn't he? Yeah, he's down from his lofty, historically great superstar perch. But if you judge him against other All-Stars, he's actually having a nice year."

Frontcourt

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 28.6 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.1 APG

Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets

Stats: 29.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 5.8 APG

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

Stats: 28 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 4.2 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "This was easy, Giannis Antetokounmpo, obvious. Kevin Durant, I know he got hurt, obvious. And Joel Embiid, just phenomenal jump shooter and big man."

Western Conference

Backcourt

Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors

Stats: 26.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 6.0 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "People are like 'well, Steph's not shooting well now.' Yeah, but he is still averaging 26 points for the second-best team in the league, record-wise."

Ja Morant, PG, Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant, PG, Memphis Grizzlies

Broussard's thoughts: "No brainer, the most exciting and electrifying player. This dude is special, and they're winning."

Frontcourt

LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Stats: 28.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 6.4 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "LeBron is just unbelievable. He became the first player in NBA history to get 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists in his career. Congratulations, LeBron."

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Stats: 25.9 PPG, 13.9 RPG, 7.4 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "You can't deny him at all. Last night, he went for 49 [points]."

Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 1.1 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "Let me reward Rudy Gobert — 16 points a game, leads the league in rebounds, second in blocks at 2.5. Rudy Gobert leads the league in screen assists."

