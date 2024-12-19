National Basketball Association LeBron James says NBA has bigger problems than All-Star Game: 'It's a lot of f---ing 3s' Updated Dec. 19, 2024 5:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After two decades in the NBA, Lakers star LeBron James justifiably has a few ideas on how the NBA can improve as a league, but the four-time NBA Champion is not ready to have a full conversation about that just yet.

However, ahead of the Lakers' matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, James was specifically asked about his thoughts on the newly released NBA All-Star format, and he's open to the league's approach.

"We got to do something," James told reporters. "Obviously, the last couple of years have not been great All-Star games on Sunday night."

While James did not seem overly excited, or disappointed, about the new tournament-style set up of the All-Star game, he did reveal a bigger conversation regarding the league's playing style, particularly 3-point shooting, needs to be looked at.

"It's a bigger conversation. It's not just the All-Star game. It's our game in general. Our game is … it's a lot of f---ing 3s being shot. So it's a bigger conversation than just an all-star game," said James.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd agrees that the volume of 3-point shooting has become a problem in the NBA, and suggested his own rule changes.

"I would move the 3-point arc into the bench, eliminate the corner and move it back a foot," Cowherd said. "Make it part of the game, not the game."

James is a 20-time All-Star and three-time NBA All-Star Game MVP. The 39-year-old has seen the game go through many iterations — from high-flying dunks and showy fast-break plays to players in all positions spotting up from way beyond the arc to knock down tough three-pointers.

During last year's All-Star game, the East defeated the West 211-186 in a battle that saw the West go 25 of 71 from the three-point line, while the East completed 42 of 97 attempts.

Breaking up the amount of 3-point shooting All-Stars on one team this year might force players back into an old school, street-ball mentality like James first came to know in the league. But, with the amount of 3-point accuracy in the league nowadays, that may be wishful thinking.

NBA All-Star Voting opens on Thursday, and fans can vote daily until Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET on the NBA app or NBA.com.

