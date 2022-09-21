National Basketball Association
Is LeBron James still a top-5 player?
47 mins ago

The latest NBA top 100 compilation is live, courtesy of CBS Sports.

Milwaukee's two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ranked first on the list, followed by reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokić, in that order.

"Undisputed" cohost Shannon Sharpe was in agreement with most of the top slots, but in his mind, the list's creators are responsible for one glaring omission in the top five: LeBron James, who he would slot in place of Durant. 

"I agree with No. 1," he said Wednesday on "Undisputed." "I think Giannis is head-and-shoulders the best player in the NBA because of what he can do on both ends of the court."

"I would put LeBron at five, because he can give you as many points as Kevin Durant, he's a better rebounder than Kevin Durant, and the one thing that there's no question whatsoever, is that he's a better leader than Kevin Durant," Sharpe continued. "Kevin Durant has said he does not want to lead. … And at some point in time, we've got to hold Kevin Durant accountable. What has he done since he left the baby-faced assassin, since he left the Bay? … He won one series in three years. … The media gives him more passes than Tom Brady has thrown in 23 years!"

CBS Sports released its top 100 NBA players, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant as the top three, and LeBron James at No. 7. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decide who's the best player in the NBA.

Sharpe's partner Skip Bayless dissented, attesting that James should actually be lower than No. 7 on the list.

"You should be relieved and pleased that your man LeBron is as high as No. 7 on this list, because he doesn't belong," Bayless told Sharpe.  "… This man Kawhi [Leonard] is going to be back, and he's ranked eighth, and he should be at least seventh.

" … LeBron should be eighth. The last time I saw the great leader that LeBron is, he led the Fakers to a 33-49 record, and they missed the play-in tournament. … How do you do that?"

