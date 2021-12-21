National Basketball Association Can LeBron James guide the Lakers to a deep playoff run? 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Any franchise that is led by LeBron James is bound to have "championship or bust" expectations.

When that franchise happens to be the Los Angeles Lakers, the heat is only going to be turned up under the Southern California sun.

So far this season, the Lakers appear to be wilting in that heat.

With a current standing of seventh in the Western Conference (16-15), they have looked more like a team headed toward a second straight appearance in the play-in round than a legitimate NBA Finals contender.

A litany of injuries and lack of continuity have spelled minor disaster in L.A. this season, but according to ESPN's Tim Legler, even a clean bill of health won't make much of a difference for the Lakers. He explained why on "First Take."

"This is one of the worst defensive teams in the league with everybody healthy," Legler said. "And first of all, you have to make the assumption that they'll all be healthy, and that is even a reach."

The Lakers are currently 10th in overall defensive rating (107.3), but they are allowing teams to score at will, giving up 111.3 points per game, fourth-most in the NBA. If the Lakers were somehow able to make a run to the NBA Finals and win a championship with those defensive numbers, they would be the worst defensive statistics of any team that has won a championship in the past eight seasons.

Going back to health, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony are the only two Lakers who have appeared in all 31 games this season. With Anthony Davis slated to miss at least four weeks due to an MCL sprain, the Lakers will once again be behind the eight-ball when it comes to building chemistry and improving their defense.

That combination of leaky defense and inconsistent roster availability is the main reason the Lakers are on pace for 42 wins this season, a total that would be tied for the second-fewest wins ever by a team that reached the NBA Finals after playing at least 60 games. The 1971 Washington Bullets and 1976 Phoenix Suns each had 42 wins; the fewest ever for an NBA Finalist was the 1981 Houston Rockets' 40 wins.

But even with all the evidence mounting against the Lakers as legitimate title contenders, they still employ James, who has been great this season, averaging 25.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists. However, those numbers haven't translated to wins for the Lakers, which has given Chris Broussard cause for pause. He detailed why on "First Things First."

While James hasn't been quite as dominant in the regular season so far, Nick Wright still believes he just needs to do it in a playoff setting for the Lakers to overcome their shortcomings.

"The big question for the Lakers is: Does he still have the ability to do that for six weeks?" Wright said. "Can he get there for the playoffs? I am also going to hold out some optimism on that, and my confidence level of the Lakers as a title contender is a buyer."

James has proven not only to be able to consistently get to the Finals –– making 10 trips and winning four titles –– but also to be one of the best postseason performers in the history of the NBA.

He has a career playoff record of 174-92 (.654%), with 130 double-doubles and 28 triple-doubles in the playoffs. His career playoff averages are 28.7 PPG, 9 RPG and 7.2 APG.

In short, if he is still that guy, the Lakers will need every bit of his abilities to contend when the playoffs roll around.

But first, they have to make it there.

