LeBron James can't overcome Westbrook turnovers, Sharpe says

In his 19th season, LeBron James seems to have overcome "Father Time" once again. 

Problem is, he's struggling to be on the same time as his new point guard Russell Westbrook.

While James managed most of the ballhandling duties for the Lakers over the past two seasons –– he led the NBA in assists (10.2) in 2019-20 –– that job was handed over to Westbrook at the beginning of this season, Westbrook's first in L.A. 

And while the former MVP has put up strong numbers in his new home –– 19.6 points, 8.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds –– turnovers have proven to be a problem. 

Westbrook leads the league in total turnovers and is averaging 4.8 a night. In a win over Minnesota on Sunday, he tallied nine, and he has 46 turnovers in the last eight games –– 5.8 per night. 

Westbrook has played 38 games for L.A. this season and in 17 of them, he has at least five turnovers.

And because of that, Shannon Sharpe is concerned that not even a stellar season from James can overcome Westbrook's turnover woes. 

"LeBron is doing things like he's 25 and he still can't overcome the play of Westbrook. The man is averaging [28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists]. K.D. couldn't overcome Russ in his prime, and we expect LeBron to in Year 19?"

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James came to the defense of teammate Russell Westbrook when asked about Westbrook's play as of late. James was quoted saying: '[His] presence on the floor helps us,' despite Westbrook leading the NBA in turnovers. Shannon Sharpe discusses Westbrook's value to the Lakers and if he can help them win despite his turnovers.

Currently, the Lakers allow opponents 17.4 points per game off turnovers, fourth-most in the NBA.

"I don't care how great your team is –– you give me a quarterback that turns the ball over, and you can't play well enough around him," Sharpe said.

Westbrook finished Sunday's win with 20 points, five assists, three rebounds and those nine TOs, shooting 7-for-16 from the field. 

After the game, Westbrook had this to say: 

"I missed some shots, that's part of the game. I'm allowed to miss shots. I can do that. Like any other player, I can do that. I can turn the ball over, too. That's all a part of the game."

And Sharpe took those comments to mean that Westbrook isn't planning to change his approach to the game anytime in the near future.

"Westbrook doesn't get it. He doesn't care to get it. And there lies his problem." 

