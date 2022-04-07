National Basketball Association LeBron James and Stephen Curry: Could they join forces? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Lakers' season might have ended in a whimper, but that doesn't mean LeBron James isn't already plotting his next move.

While James has his eyes set on a potential partnership with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, the feeling on Curry's end doesn't seem to be mutual.

With the Warriors preparing to go on a deep playoff run, the two-time MVP award winner has his eyes set on the task at hand, which means looking past James' proposition.

"I'm good," he said.

While the comments from Curry might come off as dismissive, Shannon Sharpe sees the bigger picture, with Curry avoiding ruffling the feathers of his current teammates by giving a noncommittal answer.

"I love Steph's answer because he's keeping the confusion down," said Sharpe on "Undisputed." "He's riding with his guys. We've seen athletes run into problems saying they'd love to play with a certain guy."

LeBron and Steph Curry? Steph says he's "good for now" Shannon Sharpe reacts to Steph Curry appearing to shut down the idea of joining forces with LeBron James.

But is this a genuine desire of James, or is he simply trying to direct the conversation away from the Lakers' failures on the floor this season?

Skip Bayless believes is the latter.

"LeBron James: Master Media Manipulator," Bayless said. "He and Rich Paul brilliantly changed the narrative. No coincidence that just one day after the epic fail of his team missing the play-in tournament, they dropped this."

LeBron expresses interest in playing with Steph Curry Skip Bayless says that the timing of LeBron James' comments about wanting to play with Steph Curry is not a coincidence.

While Curry and James haven't officially played together in an NBA game, they have shared the floor in each of the last two All-Star Games on the same team, coming out victorious in both outings.

In both wins, Curry has averaged 39 points. It's not the most competitive setting, but it is easy to see why James might be drawn to playing with Curry when the games actually matter.

Whether it actually happens remains to be seen.

