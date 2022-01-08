National Basketball Association Did LeBron James dominate a friendlier era than Michael Jordan? 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is never-ending.

And with James still managing to play at an extremely high level for the Los Angeles Lakers at age 37, the debate only continues to grow louder, with a newer generation of basketball fans often opting to favor him over Jordan.

But is James dominating an era that's somehow easier than the one Jordan dominated?

Retired NBA player Al Harrington believes so, which he explained on the "I Am Athlete Podcast."

"Michael Jordan came up in the era where everybody hated each other," Harrington said. "They lived in their own bubbles and when they played, it was war. LeBron has dominated an era of his little bros."

In his 19-year career, James has won four championships and appeared in 10 NBA Finals, winning four Finals MVP awards and making 17 NBA All-Star Games.

Dominance personified.

Still, Skip Bayless agreed with Harrington, and he explained why James' likable and friendly nature can also be his greatest weakness on "Undisputed."

"LeBron is one of the nicest guys who has ever come along as a superstar to a fault," Bayless said. "He's a nice guy. He wants to be everybody's friend and he wants everybody to like him."

James' endearing nature has led to him teaming up with some of the best players of his era, such as Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, Kyrie Irving with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and, currently, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook with the Lakers.

Juxtapose that with Jordan, who spent his entire peak with the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships alongside Scottie Pippen and facing off with the likes of Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and other legends of his era.

But Shannon Sharpe disagreed with both Bayless and Harrington, saying James should not be penalized for playing in a "friendlier" era.

In fact, Sharpe explained how Jordan was just as endearing as James with his competitors off the court.

"This notion that everybody hated Michael Jordan is just not true. This notion that Jordan had no friends –– Jordan didn't golf with anybody, Jordan didn't go to Vegas with anybody, Jordan didn't play cards with anybody –– that's all he did."

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Al Harrington saying MJ was in tougher era, LeBron dominates his 'little bros' I UNDISPUTED Former NBA player Al Harrington said players weren't buddy-buddy and would go to war with each other in Jordan's era. Meanwhile, he said LeBron has "dominated an era of his little bros." Shannon Sharpe reacted to Harrington's position.

When it comes to competition, James has played against some of the greatest players the league has ever seen, including Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan in the Finals, as well as current NBA superstars and future Hall of Famers Kevin Durant, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kawhi Leonard.

When it comes down to who was the better player between James and Jordan, there might never be a universal consensus.

But one thing is clear: both played in an era full of all-time greats.

Which of those greats were friendlier is a matter of opinion.

