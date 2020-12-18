National Basketball Association LeBron, Curry, Giannis Top GM Survey 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Hearing the opinions of analysts and fans on the NBA always sparks debates.

But hearing the opinions of the people who actually construct the rosters of the 30 NBA franchises provides insight that the casual fan might not normally get.

And with the 19th annual NBA.com GM survey, some things remained the same as much as the league continues to change.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was voted the league's best small forward for the 14th time in the last 15 seasons, as well as the league's best passer and most versatile player.

James also received 11 percent of votes as the best point guard and 25 percent of votes as the best power forward.

And with all of the James love, it should come as no surprise that the Lakers were overwhelming favorites to repeat as champions, receiving 81 percent of the votes from the general managers.

But James and the Lakers weren't the only people to get the respect of the general managers.

Reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was picked as the favorite to win the MVP award for the third consecutive season.

He would join Bill Russell (1961-1963), Wilt Chamberlain (1966-1968), and Larry Bird (1984-1986) as the only players to win three in a row.

Antetokounmpo was also voted the best defensive player in the NBA, with 46 percent of the votes, after winning the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year award.

And though he was out of sight and out of mind for the majority of the 2019-2020 NBA season due to a broken hand, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is still viewed as the best point guard in the league with 30 percent of the votes.

With the 2020 season set to begin, it appears as if the NBA's elite still reign supreme in the eyes of the GMs.

