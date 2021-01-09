National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball Making History

1 hour ago

A night after falling one assist shy of his first career triple-double, LaMelo Ball wouldn't be denied Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Ball secured that elusive assist and in the process made history, proving to already be well worth the hype surrounding the No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Before Ball, the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double was Markelle Fultz, who did so in April 2018 as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ball came into the night averaging 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists through the first nine games of his career before tacking on a 22-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist performance against Atlanta.

With Ball making history, Twitter was filled with reactions from various members of the NBA community.

