Los Angeles Lakers
How should Lakers build their roster? Worthy offers opinion How should Lakers build their roster? Worthy offers opinion
Los Angeles Lakers

How should Lakers build their roster? Worthy offers opinion

2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't have the season they anticipated — and they certainly didn't have the caliber of season they paid for.

Their 33-49 finish was good enough for fourth in the Pacific Division and 11th in the Western Conference. Their superstars — LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook — struggled to mesh.

In addition, L.A. dealt with injuries all season and couldn't seem to find a rhythm.

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game but missed 26 games. Westbrook was present for 78 of the Lakers' 82 games, but averaged his lowest point per game total since his second season back in 2009-10, at 18.5 PPG. Anthony Davis only played 40 games — less than half the season — averaging 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The three could seemingly never catch each other on the court at the same time, only playing 21 games together as a trio, going 11-10.

And with that, former Laker great James Worthy had a message for the franchise as it moves forward: start building through the draft.

"The Lakers, I think they have refused to build over the years," Worthy on the "Stoney & Jansen Show." "We've had some good players: Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball. We have tried to win quickly. In Kobe Bryant's last few years, we brought in Steve Nash, who was a little bit older, and Dwight Howard came in with a back injury. We traded away draft picks to try to win immediately, and I think they're going to have to think about how they need to build."

In order to acquire Davis back in 2019, the Lakers traded away Ball, Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks.

In order to acquire Westbrook last summer, the Lakers gave up Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and more.

Worthy continued his analysis of L.A.

"You look at Memphis, you look at the way Boston is playing right now, you look at the way Milwaukee has built a team over time. We need to create players that have cohesiveness. We had it a couple of years ago, and we traded it all away to try to win, to try to match what Brooklyn was doing and what other teams were doing with their ‘Big 3’ players. I think that's going to go away. That's an illusion, having the ‘Big 3.’ You see what happened in Brooklyn. You see what happened with the Lakers. 

"Even though everyone experienced injuries, you still should be playing better, and you should be in the playoffs."

Colin Cowherd gave his thoughts on Worthy's comments on Friday, saying that building from the ground up has never been the mode of operation in Tinseltown.

How should the Lakers build their roster?

How should the Lakers build their roster?
Colin Cowherd weighs in on James Worthy's comments criticizing the Lakers’ roster, saying, "The Lakers lean into Los Angeles, and they should."

"L.A. is not Milwaukee, and frankly, it's not Boston. Star athletes love playing in Los Angeles. They don't want to play in Boston. The Lakers have proven they attract superstars. They have three now if you count Westbrook. If you have an advantage in sports or life — you're tall, you're funny, you're strong — use it."

For Cowherd, the Lakers' advantage is geographical.

"Perfect weather and the biggest economy by a mile when it comes to America. We have a massive economy. When stars come here, their endorsements double. Their net worth doubles. The opportunities double. LeBron played in this league forever. He came to Los Angeles, and two years later, his net worth doubled. It's just the reality of California."

Is Worthy's word worthy of consideration?

That's for the current Laker regime to decide.

Get more from Los Angeles Lakers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Lakers choose Darvin Ham as their next head coach
National Basketball Association

Lakers choose Darvin Ham as their next head coach

1 hour ago
Was LeBron James snubbed in All-NBA voting?
National Basketball Association

Was LeBron James snubbed in All-NBA voting?

2 days ago
NBA odds: Lines on Lakers' next coach, from Darvin Ham to Phil Jackson
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Lines on Lakers' next coach, from Darvin Ham to Phil Jackson

3 days ago
Magic: Lakers' coaching hire will determine Westbrook fit
Los Angeles Lakers

Magic: Lakers' coaching hire will determine Westbrook fit

3 days ago
What's next for Lakers after Juwan Howard passes?
Los Angeles Lakers

What's next for Lakers after Juwan Howard passes?

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes