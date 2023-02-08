Knicks acquire Josh Hart for Cam Reddish, first-round pick
The New York Knicks are acquiring Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick, according to a report from ESPN. The pick will turn into four future second-round picks if not conveyed this year, per the report.
Hart, the No. 30 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is sure to be a favorite of head coach Tom Thibodeau's because of his reputation for being a scrappy, do-it-all type player. In 51 games for the Trail Blazers this season, Hart averaged 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds, the latter of which is unusual for a player his size (6'5).
Hart will also be reunited with his former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson in New York. Brunson was ecstatic when he saw the news.
To get Hart, the Knicks sent out Reddish, the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Reddish appeared to be on the verge of a breakout when the Knicks acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks in January 2022, but his tenure with the Knicks was a forgettable one, with averages of 7.4 points on 43.8% shooting from the field in 35 games. His last appearance for the Knicks was on Dec. 3.
Trading a sure-fire starter for a project is a gamble for Portland, but if he reaches his potential as a two-way scorer, it might pay off for them. The Trail Blazers can offer Reddish a qualifying offer of $8.1 million to make the 23-year-old a restricted free agent this summer.
Hart, 27, has a player option worth $12.9 million for the 2023-24 season. If he declines it, he will become one of the more coveted wings on the market.
