What's next for Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers as free agency opens Monday?

Kawhi Leonard is an unrestricted free agent.

It sounds weird to say, considering Leonard landed with the LA Clippers just two short seasons ago, but it is indeed the case after he declined his $36 million player option to stay in LA for the upcoming season Sunday.

Now, all indications are that Leonard opted out in order to sign a larger deal with the Clippers, and he can increase his salary next season to a projected $39 million, which could be the start of a four-year contract worth $176 million with the Clippers, per NBC Sports .

Leonard could also sign a 1+1 contract (a two-year deal that's really a one-year deal) starting at that $39 million, followed by a five-year max during the 2022 free agency period that would be worth more than the four-year deal he could sign this summer.

Still, while Leonard is expected to re-sign with the Clippers, reports are that the Dallas Mavericks , Miami Heat and New York Knicks are planning to make a push for the superstar forward. The 10-year NBA veteran is eligible for a starting salary worth 35% of the projected $112 million salary cap if he signs with a new team , according to Yahoo Sports .

Leonard could certainly make a move elsewhere this offseason, or he could simply be preparing to make a long-term commitment to the Clippers that will, in turn, guarantee him the most financial security.

What’s next for the two-time Finals MVP? And furthermore, what makes the most sense for LA?

If you ask Nick Wright, this year is essentially a wash for the Clippers, as Leonard will likely stay and make his real decision next year, as he recovers from a partially torn ACL suffered in this year's postseason.

"We are all guessing when it comes to Kawhi," he said. "What is the most likely option if he stays, is he signs a 1+1 … and then goes through this whole process again next year when, by the way, he likely won't even play this season.

"I think he's gonna be a free agent again in one year."

Nick Wright lays out why he's getting a little annoyed with this ongoing saga, and what he thinks Kawhi will do after declining his option for next season.

Leonard went down with the injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz on June 14. He had surgery in July and is expected to miss most, if not all of the 2021-22 season.

On Monday's "Undisputed," FOX Sports NBA Analyst Chris Broussard echoed Wright's stance that Leonard will be back with the Clippers long-term despite not spending much, if any, time on the basketball court next season.

"They're not the paper clips, they're the money clips," he said. "I think what he'll do is sign a one-year, maybe a two-year, deal with a player option after the first year … That's how he can maximize his money, and that's what I think he'll do.

"When he's on the floor, [the Clippers] are contenders, so I don't know why in the world he would leave."

Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in the 2020-21 regular season, and even though he was injured against the Jazz, LA finished out Utah in six games and pushed the Phoenix Suns to six games in the Western Conference finals without Kawhi.

That led many to believe that if Leonard were healthy, the Clippers would have made it to the NBA Finals.

But there are also some who believe Leonard has not proven to be the right fit for the Clippers, and that it would be in his best interest to move on and play with another contender.

FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre pointed to one of the Clippers' archrivals, the Mavericks, where Leonard could have less of a burden on his shoulders next to young superstar Luka Dončić.

"Kawhi is not a big spotlight guy. He can't handle being a No. 1. He couldn't handle it in San Antonio. He was a clear No. 2 behind their ‘Big 3.’ And then he got lucky in Toronto when the Warriors got injured. This is reality."

Monday, the spotlight is beginning to shine as bright as ever on Leonard – whether he likes it or not.

Will it be LA or the other way?

Stay tuned.

