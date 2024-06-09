National Basketball Association Jimmy Butler clarifies comment that seemed to hint at Lakers trade Updated Jun. 9, 2024 6:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jimmy Butler's future in Miami is uncertain.

The All-Star forward has had success in Miami since joining the squad via free agency in 2019, making two NBA Finals appearances during his five-year tenure with the team.

But following the Heat's first-round exit at the hands of Boston this postseason — one in which Butler sat out with a sprained MCL — Heat president Pat Riley was reluctant to commit to Butler's long-term future with the team.

"That's a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who's going to be there and available every single night," Riley said shortly after Miami's loss.

Butler, who is reportedly seeking a two-year contract extension, has not responded publicly to Riley's sentiments. Last Friday, though, he made an interesting statement that could relate to his future.

"For some reason, 22 just looks good in purple and gold," Butler said during a Los Angeles Sparks game.

Butler attended the game in support of Sparks rookie Cameron Brink, who recently revealed that Butler was her favorite player.

Brink notably wears No. 22. But so does Butler. Furthermore, both the Sparks and Los Angeles Lakers wear purple and gold.

But while it might have seemed that Butler's comments carried extra meaning, he quickly clarified his comments after the Sparks game on Friday.

"First and foremost, y'all see this shirt/jersey I'm wearing right now. 22 purple and gold says Brink, not Butler, unfortunately. Sorry L.A. fans," Butler said on the Sparks Instagram page. "But hey, shoutout to you, Cam. Thank you for all the love and support."

The Lakers, meanwhile, have reportedly been in talks with UConn head coach Dan Hurley on a lucrative multi-year deal.

