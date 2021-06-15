National Basketball Association All-NBA snubs cost Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell in a major way 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The All-NBA teams represent the best of the very best in basketball.

And this year's list of the NBA's elite features some of the league's biggest stars such as Stephen Curry, LeBron James and many others.

While there were plenty of big names to make the All-NBA team this season, the bigger news might be who actually didn't make it.

Notable omissions from the All-NBA selections were three All-Stars from this season in the form of Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, and Jayson Tatum.

And in the case of Tatum and Mitchell, their snubs ended up costing them in a major way.

Mitchell averaged 26.4 PPG, 4.4 APG, and 5.2 RPG to lead the Utah Jazz to the NBA's top record this season, while also guiding them to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

He has yet to make an All-NBA team in his four-year career.

In the case of Tatum, his day started with news that he would represent Team USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics but ended in disappointment.

He averaged career-highs in points (26.4), rebounds (7.4), and assists (4.3) while scoring 50 or more points twice in the regular season, once in the Boston Celtics' play-in game and also in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

The snubs of Tatum and Mitchell left social media with more questions than answers and sparked debate amongst the NBA community.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.