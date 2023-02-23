'I'm with you': James Harden sends support to MSU shooting victim
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden sent several pairs of shoes, including a game-worn pair, and made a donation to the family of John Hao, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, according to ESPN.
Hao, a 20-year-old international student from China, is paralyzed from the chest down after a bullet severed his spinal cord and critically injured his lungs, according to his GoFundMe page. Upon learning that Hao was a fan of his, Harden FaceTimed Hao and shared words of encouragement.
"Everything will work itself out," Harden told an emotional Hao. "Be strong. You’re alright. You’ll be alright. I promise you are.
"I love when you’re smiling, alright? I’m with you. I know it’s tough right now, but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You gotta just think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting."
Three students were killed in the shooting and four others were critically wounded, according to The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety. The shooter fatally shot himself the day of the shooting.
Michigan State University resumed athletic competition after a multi-day pause last weekend.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs
- Should Bears trade No. 1 draft pick or swap Justin Fields for Bryce Young?
- Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- The NBA's sneakiest skill? Why Josh Giddey is the league's best inbounds passer
- College football spring storylines: New coaches, QB battles, more to watch
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- MLS makes major changes to playoff format, expands to nine teams
- 'I'm with you': James Harden sends support to MSU shooting victim'I want to make an impact in the NBA’: McClung wants NBA chance above dunk fame2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to Clippers, Beverley to Bulls
- 2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title futures after All-Star WeekendNBA MVP odds after All-Star Weekend; Nikola Jokic big favorite to winSteph Curry making 'good progress', will be re-evaluated by Warriors next week
- 2023 NBA All-Star Game highlights: Team Giannis defeats Team LeBronNBA All-Star highlights: Mac McClung stuns in Slam Dunk ContestWhy signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers
- 'I'm with you': James Harden sends support to MSU shooting victim'I want to make an impact in the NBA’: McClung wants NBA chance above dunk fame2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to Clippers, Beverley to Bulls
- 2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title futures after All-Star WeekendNBA MVP odds after All-Star Weekend; Nikola Jokic big favorite to winSteph Curry making 'good progress', will be re-evaluated by Warriors next week
- 2023 NBA All-Star Game highlights: Team Giannis defeats Team LeBronNBA All-Star highlights: Mac McClung stuns in Slam Dunk ContestWhy signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers