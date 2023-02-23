National Basketball Association 'I'm with you': James Harden sends support to MSU shooting victim Published Feb. 23, 2023 9:27 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden sent several pairs of shoes, including a game-worn pair, and made a donation to the family of John Hao, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, according to ESPN.

Hao, a 20-year-old international student from China, is paralyzed from the chest down after a bullet severed his spinal cord and critically injured his lungs, according to his GoFundMe page. Upon learning that Hao was a fan of his, Harden FaceTimed Hao and shared words of encouragement.

"Everything will work itself out," Harden told an emotional Hao. "Be strong. You’re alright. You’ll be alright. I promise you are.

"I love when you’re smiling, alright? I’m with you. I know it’s tough right now, but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You gotta just think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting."

ADVERTISEMENT

Three students were killed in the shooting and four others were critically wounded, according to The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety. The shooter fatally shot himself the day of the shooting.

Michigan State University resumed athletic competition after a multi-day pause last weekend.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share