How to win $25,000 on NBA Wednesday

By Kevin Cooney

Certain teams in the history of the NBA are linked together forever.

Because of their battles in the 1980s, which continued through another NBA Finals appearance in 2001, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers are two such teams.

Two of the Lakers' all-time icons – Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant – were products of the Philadelphia region. The matchups between Julius Erving and Magic Johnson were a staple of late May and early June. It became a blue-collar Mid-Atlantic city versus California Cool Showtime.

On Wednesday, the two sides will meet again in a preview of what could await down the road in the NBA Finals. This particular 76ers-Lakers matchup could win you $25,000 in FOX Bet’s Super 6 contest.

Here are the games for Wednesday's FOX Super 6 NBA contest. (Games are subject to change due to COVID-19 protocols.)

Detroit Pistons (4-13) at Cleveland Cavaliers (8-9)

7 p.m. ET

Cleveland will try to bounce back from a disappointing 115-108 loss to the Lakers at home on Monday. Andre Drummond had 25 points and 17 rebounds and is playing extremely well for the Cavs, who have improved dramatically since last season. Meanwhile, Delon Wright had 28 points and nine assists for the Pistons in a 119-104 win over Philadelphia on Monday. Still, Detroit has the worst record in the NBA and has shown few glimpses of real improvement as the season has gone on.

Denver Nuggets (10-7) at Miami Heat (6-10)

7 p.m. ET

For Denver, this is the fourth contest in a five-game road trip that has seen the Nuggets go 3-0 to start, including a 117-113 win over Dallas on Monday. Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, aided by six 3-pointers. Miami has lost three in a row and six of eight, including a 98-85 defeat at the hands of Brooklyn on Monday, squandering Bam Adebayo’s 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Los Angeles Lakers (14-4) at Philadelphia 76ers (12-6)

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

The biggest question coming into this game could be the status of Sixers center Joel Embiid, who missed Monday's 119-104 loss at Detroit because of back soreness. Embiid is playing at an MVP level, averaging 27.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Philadelphia is 0-4 without him in the lineup and 12-2 with him. For the Lakers, this is the middle matchup of a seven-game road trip out East, one that has seen them open with wins at Milwaukee, Chicago and Cleveland. LeBron James & Co. have started the season with 10 straight road wins to combat whatever post-title hangover they could have. James dropped 46 on Monday against the Cavs in his annual return to his hometown.

Boston Celtics (10-6) at San Antonio Spurs (9-8)

8:30 p.m. ET



The Celtics will play their third game in four nights and fourth of five on the road. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points on Monday in a 119-103 win over Chicago. Jayson Tatum returned after missing five games because of COVID-19 protocols, scoring 24 points. The Spurs had their game Monday against the Pelicans canceled because they didn’t have the required eight players due to COVID-19 contact tracing. DeMar DeRozan is leading the way for San Antonio, scoring 20.1 points per game.



Dallas Mavericks (8-9) at Utah Jazz (12-4)

9 p.m. ET



Utah will play the second of back-to-back nights – they had a Tuesday contest at home against the Knicks – and will look to keep their recent stretch of success going. The Jazz carried an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday, averaging 113.2 points, thanks to Donovan Mitchell’s team-leading 24.3 points per game. The Mavericks are struggling to find a rhythm so far, but Luka Doncic has been stellar, putting up 27.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-12) at Golden State Warriors (9-8)

10 p.m. ET, ESPN



For the second time in three nights, these teams will meet in the Bay Area. On Monday, Stephen Curry scored 36 points, with seven 3-pointers, and Andrew Wiggins added 23 in Golden State’s 130-108 victory. Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting, and Ricky Rubio added 11 assists.

