Heat suspend Jimmy Butler two more games for missing team flight

Updated Jan. 22, 2025 5:25 p.m. ET

The Miami Heat have suspended Jimmy Butler two games for missing a team flight on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN.

Butler planned to meet the Heat in Milwaukee, where they're scheduled to play the Bucks on Wednesday evening, but the team told him to stay home for the duration of their two-game road trip, according to the report.

The Heat will return from their two-game road trip on Monday.

This is the second time Butler has been suspended this season. Butler was suspended for seven games on Jan. 3 for conduct detrimental to the team. He returned from suspension on Jan. 17 and has scored just 39 points in the three games since then.

Butler has made it clear, publicly and privately, that he no longer wants to be in Miami, and the Heat are working to move on from the six-time All-Star before the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Butler has averaged 17 points. 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in 25 games for the Heat this season.

The Heat (21-21) are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference.

