Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 30 in 3 quarters as Thunder roll past Grizzlies 116-97
Published Dec. 18, 2023 11:43 p.m. ET

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and nine rebounds in three quarters to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Memphis 116-97 on Monday night in the Grizzlies' final game before Ja Morant returns from his suspension.

Gilgeous-Alexander hit a game-winner at Denver on Saturday night and followed it up by making 8 of 18 field goals and 13 of 14 free throws against Memphis.

Chet Holmgren had 17 points, seven blocks and six rebounds. Josh Giddey added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who have won four of five.

Ziaire Williams scored 19 points and Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies (6-19), who have lost five straight. Jaren Jackson Jr., who had scored at least 40 points in two of his past three games, finished with 11.

Memphis was without guards Marcus Smart (sprained left foot) and Derrick Rose (strained left hamstring), among other players. The Grizzlies shot 35.3% from the field.

Help is on the way. Morant, the team's star point guard, is eligible to return Tuesday at New Orleans. He was suspended for the first 25 games this season after being caught holding up a handgun during a livestream video in May.

Memphis was overmatched on Monday. The Thunder led 68-53 at halftime behind 17 points from Gilgeous-Alexander. Holmgren had 12 points and five blocks before the break.

Oklahoma City held Memphis to 2-for-19 shooting in the third quarter to take a 94-66 lead into the fourth.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

