Nick Wright: NBA Finals win would be bigger for Giannis' legacy than Chris Paul's

There's more than just a championship trophy on the line in the NBA Finals.

When the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks go head-to-head, legacies will also be along for the ride to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Arguably the two players with the most at stake, legacy-wise, are Suns guard Chris Paul and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For all of their respective career accolades — and there are many — neither superstar has made an appearance in the NBA Finals, let alone won a game.

On Phoenix's side, there's Paul ⁠— the 36-year-old "Point God," considered one of the best to ever play the position ⁠— with 11 All-Star appearances and 10 All-NBA team selections.

For Milwaukee, the 26-year-old Antetokounmpo is still settling into his prime, but he has back-to-back league MVPs to his name from the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, along with five All-Star nods and five All-NBA team selections.

Neither has a Finals victory on the résumé, but one of them will when all is said and done this postseason.

Which of these stars would benefit more from checking that box? Nick Wright delved deep into the topic on Tuesday's episode of "First Things First."

In Wright/s mind, if Antetokounmpo adds a title to his name, he joins NBA royalty.

"Guys with multiple MVPs and a championship ⁠— it is only 11 guys," Wright said. "Those 11 guys, by the way, have won 39 of the 66 MVPs ever given out. And those 11 guys are basically 11 of 14 or 15 guys you need to tell the story of the NBA."

The 11 names Wright referred to are Bob Pettit, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant ⁠— each of whom won one league MVP ⁠— also mentioned.

Everyone on that list is either a Hall of Famer or a lead-pipe lock to be enshrined after he retires.

Furthermore, Antetokounmpo has his age working for him.

"He also would have his ring younger than Michael, younger than LeBron," Wright continued. "He would be 26 years old and accomplished, quite literally, everything an NBA player can accomplish."

However, what Antetokounmpo doesn't have in his favor at the moment is health, with his status uncertain due to a hyperextended knee.

He hasn't played and has been day-to-day since his June 29 injury, but he was upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Game 1.

Wright guessed that Antetokounmpo will be in action by Game 3, when he can bolster his story by leading the Bucks to a come-from-behind triumph in the seven-game series.

But what about Paul? After 16 seasons of hunting a title, wouldn't getting over the hump be a boon for the wily veteran?

While there's no denying it'd be a major accomplishment for CP3, Wright doesn't see it changing his standing in the grander scheme.

When it comes to the top five point guards of all time, Wright has, in order: Magic, Oscar Robertson, Curry, Isiah Thomas and Paul.

"I already have him fifth," Wright explained. "He's not catching Isiah with one ring. … And Steph is still playing and ahead of him. … To me, he's already passed [John] Stockton. He's already passed Allen [Iverson]. … He's already passed [Jason] Kidd … To me, CP3's legacy by getting [to the Finals] is cemented, and he's almost hit the, like, ceiling of how high he can go."

With Game 1 set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, the final chapter of the 2021 season is about to be written.

But only one team will get the storybook ending, and only one player will get the polish to his legacy that they've been seeking.

