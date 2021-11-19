National Basketball Association Dwyane Wade joins 'The Herd' to discuss his career with the Heat, the 'Big 3' and more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade joined Colin Cowherd on Thursday's "The Herd" to discuss his 16-year career with the Miami Heat, the forming of the "Big 3" and what his legacy means to him.

Wade, a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, didn't shy away when Cowherd asked how he came to be one of the most physical players the game has ever seen.

"Do you think the time you came into the league was perfect? [That] your physicality mattered, and you made an impact with it?" he asked.

"I do," said Wade, whose 885 blocks are the most by a guard in NBA history. "The league and the rules of the game, the style of play, everything was perfect for us as stars. … I grew up playing physical because … to me, it was just what you do. Now, if you ask me can I play the game of basketball today and have the same success without having the ability to shoot 3s like everybody else, I would say yes.

"I have to say, I'm so glad the NBA has loosened the rules up, and we're kinda going back to seeing some hand-checking. It makes the game better," he added.

Wade is the Heat’s all-time leader in games played (948), points (21,556), assists (5,310), steals (1,492), free throws made (5,391) and field goals made (7,842). He has also played in the most regular-season wins (556) and playoff wins (103) in Heat franchise history and led Miami to its first NBA championship in 2006.

On a league-wide scale, Wade checks in at 30th on the NBA’s scoring list (23,165 career points) and is one of just 13 players in NBA history to average at least 22 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Wade provided insight on how he has been able to successfully play co-star at times in both his professional career (he played with some of the NBA's greatest players) and in his personal life (he is married to actress Gabrielle Union).

"I get joy out of watching others be successful. I get joy out of watching others get what they want," Wade began. "I've been blessed enough, from the game of basketball, to play with some of the greatest players that will ever play.

"One thing I knew about this process of sports is that nothing got accomplished alone," he continued. "Nothing felt great alone. Like, I never wanted to go out to dinner and eat by myself. I wanna eat at a table full of all the people I wanna be with. … When it comes to me and my wife, it's just like me and LeBron [James] or me and Chris [Bosh] or me and [Shaquille O'Neal]. We're partners. … Basketball has taught me so much, and I use it in life."

Speaking of co-stars, Wade gave Cowherd the scoop on his role in forming the "Big 3" with James and Bosh, detailing that summer of 2010 and revealing who initiated the joining of the three superstars.

Dwyane Wade joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how he, LeBron James and Chris Bosh came to form the "Big 3" in Miami.

"I get a call from my agent, Henry Thomas, … and he said ‘Come down [to the office]. I wanna talk to you about something.' And I'm thinking, it's free-agency time coming up and stuff like that, so I'm like, ‘OK, he wants to talk to me about free agency.'

"He brought me down there, and that was at the moment where Hank expressed to me what the Heat had the opportunity to do … to have enough money to be able to go get two other star players. So that was the moment where we got on the phone — as in Leon Rose, who was representing LeBron James at the time, and Henry Thomas, who was representing me — Bron and I got on the phone, and I was all ears.

"And they presented this to us as, ‘Hey this is something we’re hearing from the Heat. What's up?'" Wade said with a laugh. "It's just that communication of two great agents who had a relationship but also had two clients who were friends."

Wade also shared with Cowherd what the game of basketball has taught him about life and what he will think of as he steps up to the podium when he's inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"My mother. My father," Wade said. "Going through life and being 9 years old and sitting across from your mother … going to prison and using a phone and having to talk to my mom through this big, thick Plexiglass. That image will never go out of my head, so when I'm on that podium that day, if I'm blessed enough to get that opportunity to be there to accept it, that's what's gonna go through my mind. It's gonna be moments and memories like that."

Check out Wade's full interview on "The Herd" below:

