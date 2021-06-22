National Basketball Association For the first time in 51 years, Detroit Pistons will pick first in NBA Draft 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

And then there was one.

The 2021 NBA Draft lottery was held Tuesday, and there was one lucky winner: the Detroit Pistons.

This will be the third time the Pistons have selected No. 1 overall and the first time since they chose Bob Lanier first overall in 1970.

The Houston Rockets landed the second pick, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic rounding out the top five.

With the Pistons now on the clock, their decision come draft night might be an easy one.

The consensus projected No. 1 overall pick is Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham , who enjoyed a dominant freshman season in Stillwater.

Cunningham averaged 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists while leading the Cowboys to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

Besides the Pistons, the big winner Tuesday could be the Magic, who have not only the fifth pick but also the eighth.

The Magic and the Golden State Warriors are the only teams with multiple picks in the lottery this year, with the Warriors landing the No. 7 pick as well as the last pick of the lottery.

With a surprising lottery order came a lot of surprised reactions on social media. Here are some of the top responses to the NBA Draft lottery.

