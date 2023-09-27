National Basketball Association Damian Lillard trade to Milwaukee Bucks causes huge shift in NBA title odds Updated Sep. 27, 2023 3:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Eastern Conference — and NBA title odds — just got a makeover.

Superstar guard Damian Lillard is finally on his way out of Portland, as the Blazers pulled off a three-team deal on Wednesday that will land Lillard in Milwaukee alongside former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The trade details have Lillard going to Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton in Portland, and Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen in Phoenix, among several other picks and players involved in the swap.

And, of course, the seismic trade caused a huge shift in the betting odds, particularly in the NBA title market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bucks are now the new favorites to win the NBA title on FanDuel at +360. Before the trade, Milwaukee's title odds were +650.

Acquiring Lillard helped the Bucks jump the champion Denver Nuggets (+480) and the Boston Celtics (+480), who now sit tied for second on the oddsboard.

Colin Cowherd reacted to the trade on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," crediting the Bucks for apparently listening to their superstar.

"Clearly the Bucks front office listened to Giannis talking about not being in Milwaukee forever, ‘We’ve gotta take big swings.' … [Lillard] is not known as a great defender. Giannis, big frontcourt for Milwaukee, so Dame fits perfectly."

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share