Criticisms of Russell Westbrook led Skip Bayless to need bodyguard in OKC

Russell Westbrook has always been a lightning rod since entering the NBA.

Lauded for his otherworldly athleticism and criticized for his propensity to be an overzealous shooter, Westbrook is the very definition of polarizing.

Westbrook's style of play has been endearing to fans, and effective enough to land him in the postseason 11 times in his career. It has also landed him on four teams in each of the last four seasons.

A frequent critic of Westbrook has been FS1's very own Skip Bayless, and those critiques at one point became too much for some fans in Oklahoma City — Bayless' hometown.

During an episode of "The Skip Bayless Show" podcast, Bayless recalled how he received death threats from Oklahoma City Thunder fans during the 2012 NBA Finals.

"Real, live, hardcore death threats," Bayless said. "I thought they were legitimate death threats, so I passed them along to ESPN security. So, as we are about to venture to my hometown, Oklahoma City, they had to hire me a bodyguard, who wound up being a Los Angeles cop whose primary duty was to serve and protect the Chief of Police when he went out in public."

Westbrook averaged 23.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 43.5% from the field during that run to the NBA Finals, though the Thunder ultimately fell to the Miami Heat in five games.

Westbrook's star continued to rise from that moment on, however, and he eventually won NBA MVP in the 2016-2017 season.

Bayless pointed out that while Westbrook has been an excellent player on an individual basis and as a triple-double machine, he asserts that the player prioritizes compiling stats over winning. And he said that the Lakers' struggles this season support his criticism.

"He got exposed for exactly what he is, nothing but a great sideshow, a solo act, a stat machine," Bayless said. "… And now Russell West-brick, is THE reason that the preseason betting favorite in the NBA — LeBron's Lakers — are now a .500 team."

