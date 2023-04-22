Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 5 vs. Suns
Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 5 for the Clippers against the Phoenix Suns, leaving Los Angeles without its superstar for a third straight playoff game — this time a win-or-go-home scenario. The Suns lead the series 3-1 and can eliminate the Clippers with a win in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Leonard has a right knee sprain, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21.
With Leonard and George watching from the bench, Russell Westbrook scored 37 points in the Clippers' 112-100 loss on Saturday.
[NBA playoff dispatches: Anthony Edwards only getting started; Celtics display depth]
Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed all of last season while recovering from a torn right ACL in that same knee, suffered in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.
He was averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
