National Basketball Association
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 5 vs. Suns
National Basketball Association

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 5 vs. Suns

Updated Apr. 24, 2023 8:37 p.m. ET

Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 5 for the Clippers against the Phoenix Suns, leaving Los Angeles without its superstar for a third straight playoff game — this time a win-or-go-home scenario. The Suns lead the series 3-1 and can eliminate the Clippers with a win in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Leonard has a right knee sprain, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21.

With Leonard and George watching from the bench, Russell Westbrook scored 37 points in the Clippers' 112-100 loss on Saturday.

[NBA playoff dispatches: Anthony Edwards only getting started; Celtics display depth]

Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed all of last season while recovering from a torn right ACL in that same knee, suffered in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.

He was averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers
Phoenix Suns
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Everything you need to know
2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Everything you need to know
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes