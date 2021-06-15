National Basketball Association Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers' fast start the key to Game 4 rout of Jazz 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

Before Monday's game, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was asked about how the team seems to thrive in the role of a counter-puncher.

It often appears that only when their backs are against the theoretical ropes, with their season on the line, do the Clippers fight.

Lue chuckled at that analogy, before clarifying that he wants that to change.

"You want to be the aggressor," he said.

Those words proved prophetic in the Clippers' 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of their second round playoff series, in which they had their most dominant first half of the playoffs.

The Clippers came out swinging. And the Jazz were dismantled swiftly.

How did the first half go?

Kawhi Leonard posterized Derrick Favors with a right-handed jam that was so forceful that it inspired Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid to interrupt his own postgame press conference following his team's 103-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

"That Kawhi dunk was crazy." Embiid said, before walking off.

Then there was Marcus Morris Sr., who all five 3-pointers he took in his first 18 minutes, following going 1-for-16 from that distance in the first three games of the series. His twin brother, Markieff, a forward for the Lakers, excitedly cheered him on from the sidelines, just as he had when his brother went 7-for-9 from that distance in Game 7 of the Clippers' first round playoff series against Dallas.

"We're taking him to Utah," Lue joked of Markieff, insinuating that he's their good luck charm.

And lastly there was Paul George, who made another valiant attempt at shedding the "Pandemic P" nickname that's plagued him for so long with a 15-point first half, following a 20-point first half in Game 3.

It was a stunningly impressive 24 minutes from the Clippers, who pushed their lead to as much as 29 points during that time. And it was an equally poor stretch for the Jazz, who had more turnovers (7) than assists (6).

The Jazz were punch-drunk the rest of the game, never coming within single-digits of the Clippers, though they whittled their deficit down to as few as 10 points late in the fourth quarter behind Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 37 points.

Only a few days earlier, the Jazz thought they owned the series after jumping to a 2-0 lead. Now, it's wide open, tied at 2-2. And it's the Clippers who have the momentum.

Things are looking up for the Los Angeles team that's never advanced past the second round of the playoffs.

Leonard looks as dominant as ever. He finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and one incredible blocked shot against Bojan Bogdanović.

In typical Leonard fashion, he dismissed an apparent right knee injury that he sustained after colliding with Joe Ingles that kept him sidelined the last 5 minutes of the game.

"I'm good," Leonard said.

Leonard's fellow star, George, had his second straight 30-point performance, notching 31 points and nine rebounds on Monday.

Both teams know Game 5 in Utah on Wednesday will be pivotal. Once they get through that, the Clippers have a nice treat awaiting them. When they return to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Friday, Staples Center will be at full capacity for the first time during the playoffs since 2019.

"This has to be a feared place," George said. "People come stepping into this arena, they should be fearing us. We've got to create that environment. We have to create that atmosphere and it starts with our play. Hopefully the fans bring that extra little bit for us."

This much is for sure. The Clippers fear going to Utah. Or at least strongly dislike it.

And it turns out they won't have the Marcus Morris Sr. whisperer joining them. When he was asked if his twin brother would join him on the trip, there was no hesitation in his response. "No, he won't be coming to Utah," Morris said. "I don't know anybody that wants to go to Utah."

That's not exactly true. After being in a 2-0 hole, this Clippers team is thrilled to be making that trip Tuesday.

It means their season is very much still alive.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She has previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @melissarohlin.

