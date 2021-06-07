National Basketball Association Chris Paul comes alive in Phoenix Suns' Game 1 victory over Denver Nuggets 48 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's getting hot in Phoenix this postseason, and the temperature is rising even more after Game 1.

The Phoenix Suns are rolling, winners of four straight playoff games after a 122-105 victory Monday to take a 1-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

So far this postseason, the story for the Suns had been the dominance of Devin Booker , as well as the supporting cast of Mikal Bridges , Deandre Ayton , Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne stepping up to show off their depth.

But in Monday's Game 1, the play of future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul was the biggest revelation for the Suns, and that could signal good news for them moving forward.

For more up-to-date news on all things Suns, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Paul turned in a monster fourth quarter for Phoenix, scoring 14 points while shooting 6-for-6 from the field and resembling the player who was named to his 11th All-Star Game this season.

Game 1 marked his first double-double of the postseason.

After suffering a right shoulder contusion in the first game of the Suns' series against the Lakers, Paul struggled through the series, averaging just 9.2 points and 7.7 assists while struggling to find his shot, shooting 38.1% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range.

He scored in double figures only once in the first round, a far cry from his career postseason averages of 20.3 PPG and 8.2 APG.

But now, with a new series underway, that injury and those struggles could be a thing of the past for Paul and the Suns.

On Monday, Paul was sharp with his passing while showing off the midrange mastery that has become a staple of his career.

He pressed all the right buttons in Game 1, balancing his scoring and passing to guide a well-oiled Suns offensive machine.

If Paul is back to full strength, it could boost the Suns' prospects beyond just this series.

The heat is officially on for the rest of the NBA.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.