National Basketball Association Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis could miss 'several games' with strained right calf Published Apr. 30, 2024 7:58 p.m. ET

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out of Boston's potential series-clinching matchup against the Miami Heat with a strained right calf. Porzingis is expected to miss "several games" with the injury, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.

Porzingis played only 14 minutes in Boston's 102-88 Game 4 win at Miami, leaving in the second quarter and finishing with seven points and three rebounds.

Veteran Al Horford will likely replace Porzingis in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 5, with support off the bench from Luke Kornet.

The Celtics lead the Heat 3-1. The Boston-Miami winner will meet the Cleveland-Orlando winner in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Asked after Game 4 how Porzingis' potential absence could affect his team, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said nothing would change.

"Bringing the same mindset, intentionality, toughness, details to the next game regardless of who's available," Mazzulla said. "It doesn't matter. There's no difference between the regular season and the playoffs. And all year, we've had guys step in and play."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

