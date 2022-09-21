National Basketball Association
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have knee surgery, miss start of season
National Basketball Association

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have knee surgery, miss start of season

55 mins ago

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is scheduled to have surgery on his left knee next week for the second time in less than a year and figures to miss the start of the season.

The Bulls said Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement Wednesday in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

Ball played a major role in Chicago’s resurgence last year after being acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade. He was limited to 35 games and did not play after Jan. 14.

Ball had surgery for a torn meniscus two weeks later. He experienced discomfort when he tried to ramp up activities. The Bulls had him rest for 10 days, hoping it would resolve the issue and allow him to return. But he felt pain again when he started preparing to play.

Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Besides giving the Bulls a steadying hand on offense, he helped tighten their perimeter defense.

Chicago, which led the Eastern Conference for part of the season, finished sixth at 46-36. The Bulls ended a string of four straight losing seasons and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Chicago starts training camp next week and opens the season at Miami on Oct. 19.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Robert Sarver beginning process to sell Suns, Mercury
National Basketball Association

Robert Sarver beginning process to sell Suns, Mercury

1 hour ago
Is LeBron James still a top-5 player?
National Basketball Association

Is LeBron James still a top-5 player?

3 hours ago
Robert Sarver selling Suns: Why Adam Silver was in a no-win situation
National Basketball Association

Robert Sarver selling Suns: Why Adam Silver was in a no-win situation

6 hours ago
NBA, NBPA negotiating termination of one-and-done rule
National Basketball Association

NBA, NBPA negotiating termination of one-and-done rule

2 days ago
Lakers add PG Dennis Schröder to crowded backcourt
National Basketball Association

Lakers add PG Dennis Schröder to crowded backcourt

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes