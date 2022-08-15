National Basketball Association Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Maybe I play for Chicago' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the second year of a five-year mega-deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, but that didn't stop him from admitting he wouldn't rule out playing for a division rival.

Antetokounmpo was asked at a promotional event if he would be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls, and the superstar forward's answer probably sent shudders through Bucks nation.

"I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he'd be a liar," Antetokounmpo said, Fox 32 Chicago reported. "It's a team that won multiple championships, it's a team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game, played for. So it's a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line you never know, you never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago, but right now I'm committed to Milwaukee."

The forward was referring to the Bulls' heyday in the 1990s, when Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen led the franchise to six NBA titles.

Antetokounmpo is heading into the second season of his five-year, $228,200,420 contract. In nine seasons with the Bucks, he has averaged 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He won the MVP award in 2019 and 2020, along with the 2021 NBA title.

The Bucks finished 51-31 last season, good for third in the Eastern Conference and first in the Central Division. They lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Chicago, meanwhile, finished in second in the Central at 46-36.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.