National Basketball Association
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Maybe I play for Chicago' Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Maybe I play for Chicago'
National Basketball Association

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Maybe I play for Chicago'

1 hour ago

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the second year of a five-year mega-deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, but that didn't stop him from admitting he wouldn't rule out playing for a division rival.

Antetokounmpo was asked at a promotional event if he would be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls, and the superstar forward's answer probably sent shudders through Bucks nation.

"I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he'd be a liar," Antetokounmpo said, Fox 32 Chicago reported. "It's a team that won multiple championships, it's a team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game, played for. So it's a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line you never know, you never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago, but right now I'm committed to Milwaukee."

The forward was referring to the Bulls' heyday in the 1990s, when Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen led the franchise to six NBA titles.

Antetokounmpo is heading into the second season of his five-year, $228,200,420 contract. In nine seasons with the Bucks, he has averaged 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He won the MVP award in 2019 and 2020, along with the 2021 NBA title. 

The Bucks finished 51-31 last season, good for third in the Eastern Conference and first in the Central Division. They lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Chicago, meanwhile, finished in second in the Central at 46-36.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Will the Brooklyn Nets ultimately trade Kevin Durant?
National Basketball Association

Will the Brooklyn Nets ultimately trade Kevin Durant?

7 hours ago
Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games
National Basketball Association

Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games

1 day ago
Four reasons LeBron James shouldn't re-sign with Lakers
National Basketball Association

Four reasons LeBron James shouldn't re-sign with Lakers

2 days ago
Should Celtics move Robert Williams in Kevin Durant trade?
National Basketball Association

Should Celtics move Robert Williams in Kevin Durant trade?

3 days ago
NBA retires Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide
National Basketball Association

NBA retires Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes