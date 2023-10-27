National Basketball Association Blazers guard Anfernee Simons out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury Published Oct. 27, 2023 6:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will undergo surgery to repair a UCL tear in his right thumb, and is expected to be out four to six weeks, the team announced Friday.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during Wednesday's season-opening loss against the LA Clippers, a game in which Simons recorded 18 points to go along with four assists.

Last season, Simons averaged a career-best 21.1 points per game while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Coming into this season, Simons was expected to help Portland offensively after Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Blazers will now carry on without a prominent member of their backcourt, but will likely lean on rookie point guard Scoot Henderson and second-year shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe.

The Blazers will play the Orlando Magic Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

