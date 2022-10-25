National Basketball Association
Ben Simmons struggling to regain All-Star form early in Nets tenure
National Basketball Association

Ben Simmons struggling to regain All-Star form early in Nets tenure

1 hour ago

Ben Simmons' first three games back, after missing a season of play, have been underwhelming. 

The Brooklyn guard fouled out for a second time in three games in the Nets' 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, and Simmons has scored just 17 points this season.

In three games, he has 14 fouls. 

Simmons has struggled defensively, too. Both of the Grizzlies' starting guards went off on Monday, with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scoring 38 points and shooting better than 50% from the field. 

On Tuesday's ’Undisputed,' Shannon Sharpe said that the Nets are simply playing "four-on-five" when Simmons is on the court. 

"You can't win a championship with Ben Simmons on your team because he's a liability on the offensive end. At least when he was a liability on the offensive end [with the 76ers], he could lock down one of the best players on the opposing team. 

"Now, he can't even do that. If he can't lock them down defensively, and you already know he'll give you next to nothing on the offensive end, I don't really know the good he can do for you."

Ben Simmons fouls out for second time in three games in loss to Grizzlies

Ben Simmons fouls out for second time in three games in loss to Grizzlies
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless questioned what's wrong with Ben Simmons after poor start to tenure with the Nets.

In four seasons with Philly, Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals, while shooting 56% from the field. He was also a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive first team player with the Sixers, as well as a member of the All-NBA third team in 2020. 

In three games with Brooklyn, he's averaging 5.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists, shooting 53.8% from the field. 

Skip Bayless said that the "lack of Ben Simmons" was the difference in Monday's high-scoring loss. Bayless also took issue with Simmons' complaint about his final foul call following the game. Simmons said the foul that ended his night "wasn't a foul," adding that it was a "bulls---" call. 

"It's BS that you're bringing it up," Bayless said. "You lost. It was your sixth foul call."

Bayless gave Simmons some credit for the plays he made as a passer, as he dished out eight assists on Monday. However, Bayless believes Simmons isn't the same player he once was, as the Nets hold the league's worst defensive rating (124.6) through the first week of the season. 

"I saw one flash in one preseason game where Ben Simmons looked like Ben Simmons," Bayless said. "Since then, he's looked like a guy who's been suffering from amnesia, where he forgot completely that he ever played basketball, and he's trying to re-learn how to play it all. Like, at a rudimentary level. 

"I don't see any passion. I don't see any urgency. I don't see any intensity. I just see him drifting through the game."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NBA Stock Watch: Jayson Tatum MVP case rising, Lakers pointing way down
National Basketball Association

NBA Stock Watch: Jayson Tatum MVP case rising, Lakers pointing way down

7 hours ago
Magic Johnson details relationship with LeBron James on 'Club Shay Shay'
National Basketball Association

Magic Johnson details relationship with LeBron James on 'Club Shay Shay'

1 day ago
Can Los Angeles Lakers overcome historically bad shooting?
National Basketball Association

Can Los Angeles Lakers overcome historically bad shooting?

1 day ago
Zion Williamson amazes, Lakers stumble: What we saw in NBA's opening week
National Basketball Association

Zion Williamson amazes, Lakers stumble: What we saw in NBA's opening week

4 days ago
Lakers, Clippers show they're worlds apart in first meeting of season
National Basketball Association

Lakers, Clippers show they're worlds apart in first meeting of season

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes