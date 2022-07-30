National Basketball Association Banchero, Holmgren, Mitchell star in pro-am leagues 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Several NBA players have been hitting the hardwood in offseason circuit leagues — hitting it hard.

Here's a recap of who has been playing where.

Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren face off with Jaden McDaniels in Seattle

The No. 1 and No. 2 picks from the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero and Holmgren, were present at TheCrawsOver Pro-Am League, run by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford. In fact, the top draft choices teamed up and put on a show.

Here are a few of the highlights from their Saturday soirée.

McDaniels made a plausible showing for himself, as well.

The Minnesota Timberwolves wing flaunted an ability to handle the rock and score off the dribble, which he did below.

Donovan Mitchell shuts down Miami Pro League

The Miami Heat are among the teams that reportedly want to trade for Mitchell, and the guard put on a show in the Miami Pro League.

There were many highlight reel buckets for the Utah Jazz superstar, who was joined by Miami's Bam Adebayo (coincidence?!) and Cavs star Darius Garland.

Furthermore, the crowd serenaded Mitchell with chants, urging him to come to Miami. Five years into his NBA career, Mitchell has pulled off three All-Star Game appearances.

Outside of Miami, the New York Knicks have been in hot pursuit of a Mitchell trade.

Isaiah Thomas dominates Drew League

Five years ago, Thomas was one of the best point guards in the NBA. He was a fearless scorer and the engine of the Boston Celtics' offense.

Thomas' appearance at the Drew League was reminiscent of his Boston days.

Thomas — who appeared in a combined 22 games last season with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks — finished with 45 points.

