National Basketball Association
Banchero, Holmgren, Mitchell star in pro-am leagues Banchero, Holmgren, Mitchell star in pro-am leagues
National Basketball Association

Banchero, Holmgren, Mitchell star in pro-am leagues

2 hours ago

Several NBA players have been hitting the hardwood in offseason circuit leagues — hitting it hard.

Here's a recap of who has been playing where.

Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren face off with Jaden McDaniels in Seattle

The No. 1 and No. 2 picks from the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero and Holmgren, were present at TheCrawsOver Pro-Am League, run by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford. In fact, the top draft choices teamed up and put on a show. 

Here are a few of the highlights from their Saturday soirée.

McDaniels made a plausible showing for himself, as well. 

The Minnesota Timberwolves wing flaunted an ability to handle the rock and score off the dribble, which he did below.

Donovan Mitchell shuts down Miami Pro League

The Miami Heat are among the teams that reportedly want to trade for Mitchell, and the guard put on a show in the Miami Pro League. 

There were many highlight reel buckets for the Utah Jazz superstar, who was joined by Miami's Bam Adebayo (coincidence?!) and Cavs star Darius Garland.

Furthermore, the crowd serenaded Mitchell with chants, urging him to come to Miami. Five years into his NBA career, Mitchell has pulled off three All-Star Game appearances. 

Outside of Miami, the New York Knicks have been in hot pursuit of a Mitchell trade. 

Isaiah Thomas dominates Drew League

Five years ago, Thomas was one of the best point guards in the NBA. He was a fearless scorer and the engine of the Boston Celtics' offense. 

Thomas' appearance at the Drew League was reminiscent of his Boston days. 

Thomas — who appeared in a combined 22 games last season with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks — finished with 45 points.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Can Celtics trade for Kevin Durant without sacrificing identity?
National Basketball Association

Can Celtics trade for Kevin Durant without sacrificing identity?

9 hours ago
Kevin Durant: Top 5 trade destinations, from Boston to New Orleans
National Basketball Association

Kevin Durant: Top 5 trade destinations, from Boston to New Orleans

1 day ago
Will Kevin Durant start the season in Brooklyn?
National Basketball Association

Will Kevin Durant start the season in Brooklyn?

1 day ago
James or Brady: Which legend is better at defeating Father Time?
National Basketball Association

James or Brady: Which legend is better at defeating Father Time?

1 day ago
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Michael Jordan ranks No. 3
National Basketball Association

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Michael Jordan ranks No. 3

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes