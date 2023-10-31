Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid fined $35K for obscene gestures in victory over Trail Blazers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for repeatedly making an obscene gesture during their victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the penalty Tuesday after Embiid, the league's reigning MVP, made four WWE-style crotch chops that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
The gestures occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter of the Sixers' 126-98 victory after Embiid took a length-of-the-court pass and made a layup.
The six-time All-star finished the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and six blocked shots.
