National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways From MIA-IND – G2 21 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 5th-seeded Miami Heat jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the 4th-seeded Indiana Pacers on Thursday behind a barrage of threes from Duncan Robinson.

Here are the key takeaways from Thursday's Game 2:

1. The Duncan Robinson Show

The biggest disappointment of the day? When Miami forward Duncan Robinson missed a three.

Robinson was 7-for-7 from deep before he missed his first three-pointer, finishing the game 7-for-8 from beyond the arc.

He did not attempt a two-pointer on Thursday, instead adding three free throws to his hot shooting night to finish as the game's leading scorer with 24 points.

Robinson finished the regular season fourth in three-point percentage, shooting 44.6% from deep. He made 3.7 threes per game, also good for fourth in the NBA during the regular season.

2. Miami has Indiana's number

Miami and Indiana have faced off six times this season, with the Heat emerging victorious five times.

On Dec. 27, the Heat defeated the Pacers, 113-112. Less than two weeks later, Miami defeated Indiana again, 122-108.

On Aug. 10, Indiana fell to Miami once again, 114-92, this time in the NBA bubble, and this week, the Heat have defeated the Pacers twice to take a 2-0 lead in their first round series, despite Indiana being the higher seed.

The Pacers' lone win over the Heat came on Aug. 14 – both teams' final game in bubble seeding play.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo, T.J. Warren and others did not play in the game.

3. Has T.J. Warren officially cooled off?

In his first five bubble appearances, Pacers forward T.J. Warren averaged 34.8 points, highlighted by a 53-point outburst against Philadelphia.

His performance earned him a spot on the All-Bubble First Team.

But in his past three outings, Warren has scored 12, 22 and 14, respectively, and each of those outings has resulted in a loss to the Heat.

In Thursday's loss, Warren failed to connect on a three for the first time in Orlando, going 0-for-5 from deep.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.